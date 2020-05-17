Myra June Carlson, 85, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Gonzales, Texas. She was born June 25, 1934 to Joseph Lester Matthews and Erna Lenorah Hunt Matthews. She was born in the family home in Peacock, Texas, surrounded by cotton fields and a view of the Double Mountains. June was welcomed by big sister JoBeth and extended family, some arriving for her birth on horseback. She married her husband, William (Bill) Grant Carlson on June 8, 1956.June's childhood was spent in Texas and New Mexico. She graduated from Clovis High School and received her degree in English from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas in 1955. She was a member of the Hardin-Simmons A Cappella Choir, Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges and voted University Queen. June had a beautiful voice and while a student sang live on the radio in Abilene. She met Bill while he was a student at Abilene Christian College. Together they raised a family in San Antonio, Texas. Having never lost her love of the rolling plains of Texas, June and Bill retired to Peacock. They split time between there and a home in Cost, Texas so they could spend time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.June was a loving and supportive mother, never missing a school or sporting event. She was Bill's best friend. She was unique and creative, a tomboy at heart who could shoot a pistol, hit a baseball and build a cabin by herself. She also loved beautiful things. June played the piano and guitar by ear. She wore turquoise jewelry, peasant skirts and blue jeans and made creations of macrame and broken glass. June was an artist. She painted, sewed beautiful clothes and embroidered intricate designs. She was a collector and antique dealer. She loved working in her yard, the outdoors, wildflowers and birds. Most of all she loved the Lord. June quietly and consistently prayed, and she lovingly shared her belief in Jesus Christ with her family. Even as her memory was leaving her, she could sing by heart the hymns she loved so well. Her life was a wonderful example of devotion and her family is forever thankful.June is survived by Bill, her devoted husband of 63 years; daughter Tanya Meador (John) of Cost and son Cody Carlson (Barbara) of Waco; grandchildren Matthew Meador (Kendra), William Meador, Anna Carlson, Micah Carlson and Isaac Carlson; great-grandchildren Brielle and Creed Meador. She is also survived by her sister JoBeth Floyd (Bill) of Spring, Texas; nephew Bo Chesney (Joyce); nieces Jaymi Bertone and Tracy Miller (Jay) and many great nieces and nephews.June's final resting place will be in the Double Mountain Cemetery across the road from her home place, once again surrounded by family, cotton fields and a view of the Double Mountains. Memorials can be made to The Peacock Baptist Church, The Alzheimer's Association or Shriner's Children's Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales, TX. Friends may sign the guestbook and leave condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.