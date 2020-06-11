Myra Lea Hilgenfeld – "Leasie" to friends and "Mama" to family – was born March 12, 1926, in Bluegrove, Texas (outside Wichita Falls). Oh, did she love her Clay County upbringing. There she met the high school sweetheart love-of-her-life, Bob, who went to the Lord too soon (after their 58 years of marriage), but who now has welcomed his Leasie to paradise. If you've seen them jitterbug, you can picture what they might be up to right now.

After seeing Bob off to Texas A&M, Leasie finished her senior year at Henrietta High School and headed to Texas Women's University in Denton. Bob's military activities had them graduating at the same time, perfect for the timing of their marriage. After a short stint in Mundy, Texas, where Bob was a ranch hand at a Bryant Edwards ranch, the newlyweds settled in Henrietta and started a creamery. A few years after Jan and twins Jenger and Jim were born, Bob took an outside sales job with Quaker Oats, and the itinerant chapter of their life together began. After stops in Nacogdoches and Sherman – where they made many life-long friends (which happened for them everywhere they lived), it was off to Chicago suburb Arlington Heights for Bob's time at Quaker Oats' headquarters downtown. But they weren't gone from Texas too long. Bo Pilgrim lured Bob to Mt. Pleasant. After a couple of years there, Bill Church needed Bob's help building Church's Fried Chicken, so Bob took the head purchasing job, and he and Leasie moved to San Antonio (50 years ago).

Leasie and Bob loved to play golf and were pioneers at the then-new Fair Oaks Ranch development, where they built a home in 1981. Family was everything to them, and the Fair Oaks setting was the perfect place for kids and grandkids to visit and spend holidays together and with Mama and Papa. When David McNitzky, their pastor in Boerne, moved to AHUMC, Leasie and Bob endured the long roundtrip from Fair Oaks for a few years before deciding to move to The Carlyle around the corner from the church. Like family, the church was central to their lives. Among other church friends (many in the Kum Doublers Class), Leasie absolutely loved serving with her fellow Thursday "Lunch Bunch" crew. Along with her extended family, this group of humble servants helped Leasie find purpose after losing Bob.

Mama is survived by her 3 children, Jan (Lee Leaman), Jenger (Steve Waters), and Jim, 6 grandchildren (Will, Beth, Molly, David, Jill, Katy) and their spouses, and 13 great-grandchildren (Morgan, Avery, Taylor, Maddi, Allison, Lock, Dean, Sam, Mary Elizabeth, Brooke, Foster, John, Sarah). Memories of Mama will be cherished and shared forever, but the world won't be the same without her smile, hugs, and welcoming words to anyone she encountered.

Leasie's family gives their thanks and admiration to Director Karen Kosub and the wonderful staff of The Forum at Lincoln Heights, to Heart to Heart Hospice, and to special caregivers Joyce, Lissette and Veronica. With her affable self-deprecation and bright smile, Leasie endeared herself to this community. We all will miss her dearly.

There will be a private family service on Friday June 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. We ask friends who wish they could be present to view the livestreaming of the service via the link on her obituary page at www.porterloring.com, where the recording will also be placed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AHUMC Lunch Bunch or to Meals on Wheels. Please feel free to leave remembrances on the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.