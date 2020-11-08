Myrle Wyjhoskie, 94, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, while in hospice care. She was born in Alabama in 1925. She met Henry "Ski" Wyjhoskie in 1945, who was in the Navy. After marriage, they lived in Mobile, Alabama for almost 20 years.

They both worked at Brookly AFB. After the base closed in the 1960's, both transferred to Kelly AFB, San Antonio, where they lived for almost 40 years and retired together in the 70's. After Ski passed in 1990, Myrle moved to Folsom, California in 2009 to be close to her family.

Myrle is survived by her daughter, Patricia Dick, grandsons John and Jereme, and great granddaughter, Kayley , all reside in Folsom, California. She is also survived by four sisters and three brothers.

Myrle loved spending time with her family, attending family gatherings. She loved anything chocolate, and giving big hugs. She was known for her red lipstick, Fire and Ice.

At her request graveside services were held October 23, Lakeside Cemetery in Folsom, CA, in celebration of her life. We love you forever, Granny!

Condolences may be sent to The Dick Family, 134 Pierpoint Circle, Folsom, California 95630.