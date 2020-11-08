1/1
MYRLE WYJHOSKIE
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MYRLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Myrle Wyjhoskie, 94, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, while in hospice care. She was born in Alabama in 1925. She met Henry "Ski" Wyjhoskie in 1945, who was in the Navy. After marriage, they lived in Mobile, Alabama for almost 20 years.

They both worked at Brookly AFB. After the base closed in the 1960's, both transferred to Kelly AFB, San Antonio, where they lived for almost 40 years and retired together in the 70's. After Ski passed in 1990, Myrle moved to Folsom, California in 2009 to be close to her family.

Myrle is survived by her daughter, Patricia Dick, grandsons John and Jereme, and great granddaughter, Kayley , all reside in Folsom, California. She is also survived by four sisters and three brothers.

Myrle loved spending time with her family, attending family gatherings. She loved anything chocolate, and giving big hugs. She was known for her red lipstick, Fire and Ice.

At her request graveside services were held October 23, Lakeside Cemetery in Folsom, CA, in celebration of her life. We love you forever, Granny!

Condolences may be sent to The Dick Family, 134 Pierpoint Circle, Folsom, California 95630.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved