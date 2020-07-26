From a shining star in Heaven, Myrna Gorsuch Luna was born to James and Elizabeth Gorsuch on July 20, 1934 in Honolulu, HI. She went to her eternal life on July 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister: Phyllis Gorsuch; brother: Jimmy Gorsuch; and her loving husband of 37 years, Roland E. Luna.

Myrna temporary leaves behind on terra firma brother Bud Gorsuch (Hope), daughters Elizabeth Wilson and Stephanie (Becca); grandchildren: Andrew Wilson, Breeann Wilson, Copper Jean Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

Special thanks to Myrna's brother, Bud, & nephew, Doug Gorsuch, for helping with her care.

Myrna was a very strong, opinionated woman. She was a proud RN, dedicated mother & Mema, and loving second mom to many of her daughters' friends. Myrna made sure her home was the house to go to in the neighborhood.

A visitation will take place on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A graveside service will Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10am at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society of the United States at https://www.humanesociety.org