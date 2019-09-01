|
October 17, 1924 - August 3, 201 9
Myrtice Loretta Buckner Bell Farris was born on October 17, 1924 in San Antonio, Texas to Howard L. (Buck) & Margaret Schleyer Buckner.
Myrtice graduated Brackenridge high school in 1942, shortly after she was married to William (Bill) S. Bell, Sr. and had two children, Loretta Bell Birkenmeier and William S. Bell, Jr. (Judy). After William Sr.'s passing Myrtice married Roy C. Farris in August of 86' and she joined the Farris Family becoming stepmother to Richard C. Farris (Judy) and Linda Peters. Myrtice is preceded in death by both of her husbands and grand- children, William S. Bell, III and Michelle Kirkpatrick. She is survived by her four children; grandchildren, Linda Birkenmeier, Amoreena Bell, Desire'e Bell (Alex Rangel), Bart Farris, Jill Dinkel (Bryan), Robert Peters (Julie), Diane Peters and Chris Peters; 4 great grandchildren and her many friends and loved ones, Stanley Workman (Billie Jean), Allie Rangel, Angel Rangel, Alex Zamora, San Antonio Bowling Community, Diez-McLean Optical Company and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Myrtice worked in retail and wholesale optical business (Dietz-McLean) for more than 30 years. She enjoyed many years bowling in leagues at Woodlawn and San Pedro Bowling Centers, and will be remembered as the "Hostess with the mostest" at bowling and company parties and church socials. She was named St. Andrew's Episcopal Church woman of the year in 2006. After retirement she enjoyed to travel with Roy or her friends, to many places across the county and the world. She also enjoyed Big Band Swing music, Classical piano, playing Canasta and Bunco, needlepoint, Dallas Cowboy and Texas A&M Football.
Memorial Service: September 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Reception at church will follow the service. Inurnment: September 7, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park & September 9, 2019, 10:15 a.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request donations made to .
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019