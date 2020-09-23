Nabor "Rick" E. Gonzales, Jr. passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 68.

He was born in Kerrville, Texas on January 25, 1952 to Nabor E. Gonzales, Sr. and Lucille B. Gonzales.

Nabor was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Zenon Gonzales.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Yolanda P. Gonzales; daughters, Chief Teresa Ramon (Joseph) and Jennifer Avina (Robert); sisters, Sari Leal, Carmen Aguirre and Dora Garcia; his beloved grandchildren, Esmeralda Zendejas, Anissa Avina, and Jason Avina; also numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He was deeply loved and loved deeply. A 1970 Harlandale H.S. graduate, Nabor was a Bexar County Detention Officer for 10 years and retired from the Alamo Community College District after 17 years of service.

He was a hardworking man who will be remembered and greatly missed. Visitation will begin on Friday, Sept. 25th from 2pm until 6pm at Puente & Sons - South followed by a celebration of life at the VFW 9186 located at 650 E. White. Please visit our online guestbook at www.puenteandsons.com.