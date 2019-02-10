April 4, 1960 - February 4, 2019

Dr. Naji Kayruz, a beloved father, husband, uncle, brother, and friend, returned to the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019 after he was tragically struck by a car while cycling. Dr. Kayruz, age 58, was a prominent surgeon in San Antonio who practiced for 35 years. He saved many lives and touched countless others. Oftentimes, Dr. Kayruz would operate on his patients without pay, doing so out of the kindness of his own heart. He dedicated his life to serving others.



Dr. Kayruz was born on April 4, 1960 in Beirut, Lebanon to Tanios and Salwa Kairouz. He grew up speaking Arabic and French and was a dedicated student and accomplished athlete. He represented Lebanon in judo during the 1980 Moscow Olympics and received his medical degree from St. Joseph University in Beirut.



While in Lebanon, Dr. Kayruz experienced the horrors of the Lebanese Civil War. During the conflict, he was kidnapped, and his father's restaurant was destroyed. At age 24, he left Lebanon for the United States, even though he spoke little English. He completed his surgical training in Pennsylvania and Ohio, and then moved to Texas, where he would meet the love of his life, Dr. Sandra Vasquez-Kayruz. The two met in September 1992, and within six months, they were engaged. Dr. Kayruz married Dr. Vasquez-Kayruz on October 30, 1993, and this past October, they celebrated 25 years together.



During their second year of marriage and a year after the couple welcomed their first child, his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. A Maronite Catholic who believed in the power of prayer and sacrifice, Dr. Kayruz decided to fast every day until noon, asking that God spare his wife's life. Since that day 23 years ago, Dr. Kayruz fasted, never eating or drinking before 12 p.m.- even on days when he competed in half-marathons, biathlons, and cycling competitions. And for 23 years, his wife has survived.



Dr. Kayruz was an ultra-athlete. He ran before work, biked afterwards, and sometimes practiced judo in the evenings. He frequently competed in half-marathons, usually placing first or (to his great dismay) second in his age division. Later in his life, he developed a love for cycling. He raced in local and national competitions and even traveled to France to ride several stages of the Tour de France.



Cooking was another of Dr. Kayruz's passions. He was an exquisite chef who prepared traditional Lebanese cuisines like hummus, tabbouleh, kefta, baba ghanoush, shish barak, labneh, and kanafeh. He enjoyed inviting his friends and family over to try his culinary creations, and especially enjoyed making his son's favorite dishes.



Dr. Kayruz loved no one more than his only son, Anthony. When Anthony was little, Dr. Kayruz used to gently flip him onto the bed judo-style and tuck him in every night. He rearranged his busy schedule so he could take Anthony to school every morning and pick him up every afternoon. He loved spending every moment he could with Anthony. He loved hearing his voice, helping him with his homework, and seeing him grow from a boy into a young man who shared his same values of hard work and kindness. Dr. Kayruz's proudest moments came when he saw Anthony succeed.



Dr. Kayruz always dreamed of one day living with his wife, Anthony, and his grandkids-cooking for them, taking them to and from school, and helping them with their homework. This dream won't happen in this world. But his family can't wait to realize it with him in heaven.



Dr. Kayruz was preceded in death by his father, Tanios Kairouz. Dr. Kayruz is survived by his wife, Dr. Sandra Vasquez-Kayruz; son, Anthony Kayruz; mother, Salwa Kairouz; brother, Camille Keyrouz; fraternal twin, Walid Keyrouz; brother, Joe Keirouz; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



ROSARY

SUNDAY,

FEBRUARY 10, 2019

5:30 P.M.

ST. GEORGE MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH

6070 BABCOCK ROAD



MASS

SUNDAY,

FEBRUARY 10, 2019

6:00 P.M.

ST. GEORGE MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH

6070 BABCOCK ROAD



If you have any memories of Dr. Kayruz, please send them to his son, Anthony, at [email protected]

.com. Anthony hopes to one day share these memories with his children, so they can appreciate how wonderful Dr. Naji Kayruz was.





