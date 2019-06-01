|
|
April 12, 1939 - April 29, 2019
Nanci Lou Perkins, age 80, of San Antonio, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 29, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Nanci was born in Dallas, Texas to Edward Joseph Manger and Frieda Chapman on April 12, 1939.
Nanci graduated from Mesquite High School and later attended business school in Dallas, TX where she learned shorthand and went to work for Vaughn Petroleum in Mesquite, TX. She worked at Vaughn for several years when she met the love of her life Al Perkins. Al and Nanci married on November 7, 1959 and lived in San Antonio, TX where Nanci was a housewife and mom. Nanci and Al were members of the Petroleum Club of San Antonio and Fair Oaks Country Club where Nanci played competitive tennis for many years. Nanci and her team won the USTA Division 3.0 State Championship in the 50 and older competition in New Braunfels, TX in 1998. Nanci had a passion for cooking, playing bridge, spending time with her grandson and all of her many wonderful friends that she cared so deeply about. She had a love for life and lived it to the fullest.
Nanci was preceded in death by her husband, Al Perkins of San Antonio, TX; parents, Frieda Chapman of Boerne, TX and Edward Joseph Manger of Michigan; father and mother-i n-law, Jack T. and Gladys Perkins of Kerrville, TX; brothers- in-law, Jack B. Perkins, Jr. and Johnny Perkins of Kerrville, TX; and brother, Don Joseph Manger of Kendallville, Indiana.
Nanci is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Al T. and Isa Perkins of Bandera, TX and John Kyle and Veronica Perkins of Huntsville, Alabama; three sisters, Mary Larson and husband Lyman of Omaha, Nebraska, Ruthanne Ovenhouse and husband Ray of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, and Renee Manger of Santa Monica, California; grandchildren, Colton Perkins of Bandera, TX, Josh Rodriguez of New Braunfels, TX, Joseph Rodriguez of San Antonio, TX and Skrlett Perkins of Boston, MA.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3250 Fredericksburg Rd., Kerrville, Texas 78028. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials be made in Nanci's name to or The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Express-News on June 1, 2019