|
|
July 5, 1947 - September 15, 2019
Nancy Kay Gaisford passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born Nancy Kay Soechting to Osler Soechting and Eva Nell Bolton on July 5, 1947 in Comal County. She spent a good portion of her life raising her 2 children as a single mother. She was very proud of her 35 years of service as a civil servant with the U.S. Air Force, which she dearly loved. She specialized in the 'behind the scenes' awarding process of many individuals throughout the years and they never knew the pride she held for each of them. As a single mother times usually called for more money with 2 young children so she took a second job as a bartender at the New Braunfels Elk Lodge for 15+ years. It wasn't easy but she just did it because it had to be done. Along the way she taught her children a steadfast hard work ethnic and the tenacity to do whatever is needed to succeed. Nancy was also blessed with 3 beautiful grandchildren that were the love of her life. Having grown up on a farm she was an avid gardener and loved wildlife to a fault. This fault caused her to feed and befriend all creatures that wandered into her range. She also had her cats which she adored, with the motto of the more the better. Yes the quintessential 'crazy cat lady'.
Nancy was proceeded in death by her parents; her daughter Sharon Cedillo; and her brother
Richard Soechting. She is survived by her son Troy Gaisford and wife Tina; grandchildren: Kelsie Cedillo and husband Adi Ray- Tahtinen; Chad Cedillo and Max Cedillo.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 30, 2019