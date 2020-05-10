Nancy Cecile Chambers began life's journey some 80 years past on August 3rd, 1939 here in San Antonio, Texas.That journey ended May 8, 2020, thus a new beginning, a peaceful and eternal walk through the coming ages with those departed who were so dear to her. A proud member of the Class of 57', she attended Thomas Jefferson High School where her music/vocalist skills became apparent. While at Jefferson High School she was active in the Lassos and captained the renowned 'Roping Team' in her senior year. She matriculated as an undergraduate student at Our Lady of The Lake University in the Fall of 1957 completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Pathology (August 1960). During this time, she became the featured performing vocalist with Lee Kohlenberg's orchestra and spoke often of the many weekend gigs at the upstairs terrace of Hermann Sons Lodge. In 1960, she entered the "Lake's" Graduate School while concurrently serving as Director of the Speech, Language, and Hearing Program of the Northside Independent School District, a position she held until 1976 having completed her Masters of Education degree in 1963.In 1976 she became an Assistant Professor of Speech and Director of the Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic, West Texas A&M University, Canyon, Texas.In 1978, she returned to San Antonio, and established a private practice as a Speech/Language Pathologist during which time she served as Consultant/Supervisor for Speech Therapy, The Southwest Independent School District. From 1999 to her retirement in 2016, she was a Reading/Dyslexia Interventionist for The Harlandale Independent School District.She was a member of many professional societies most notable of which were the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, Texas Speech-Language-Hearing Association, San Antonio Speech-Hearing and Language Association, and the International Dyslexia Association. During her professional career she held many offices and was recipient of numerous Honors and Awards. Nancy, in addition to having a vivacious personality was a very kind-hearted, caring individual. She was a lover of all creatures large and small having adopted and cared for over many years, a menagerie of otherwise discarded hapless strays rendering her much joy and delight. These lucky animals instinctively knew they were 'forever home'. Such was the case for 'Chester' the parrot who was adopted by Nancy when his previous owner who was also a singer moved. As Nancy would describe oftentimes, 'Chester sang himself into a state of exhaustion while listening to music'.Nancy's calm and measured demeanor, her knowledge and expertise in her chosen profession-Speech Pathology was appreciated and remembered by all with whom she worked as well as clients young and old she helped as evidenced by the many cards, pictures, and notes she received and kept over these many years. Nancy was preceded in death by her father-Colonel James H. Chambers, mother-Helen (Slavin) Chambers, and brother-Robert P. Chambers.She is survived by her brother-Dr. James P. Chambers (Lita Kay), Sister-in-Law and friend Susan D. Chambers, nieces: Neva E. Wilson, Amy K. Babcock, Amanda E. Morgan, Amarie D. Chambers, and Ashley R. Smith, great-nephews, great-nieces, and dear friends. As we bid with sadness our final goodbye to Nancy with memories now of years of silent toil, of a voice that sings no more,and a life well-lived, the family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to the professionals at Morningside Ministries and Heart of Texas Hospice for all that was done for her care on our collective behalf.A private graveside committal service will be held at Mission Park North. Anyone desirous of making a donation in her memory may do so to the Animal Defense League, the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of their choice.For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.