October 26, 1934 - March 11, 2019
"See God in All, Serve God in All, Love God in All," Mother Maria Teresa of St. Joseph
Nancy Gail Jordan was baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, on March 11, 2019 at St. Louis, Missouri. Nancy Gail was born was born on October 26, 1934 at San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Alamo Heights High School at San Antonio and the University of Texas at Austin, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Radio/Television Broadcasting.
"Nancigail" was a beautiful person inside and out, as well as a good friend and born leader. At 16 she won Joske's Teena Texas, heading their fashion board and traveling to New York City to visit model agencies. While at the University of Texas, she was a finalist for Blue Bonnet Bell and Sweetheart, voted 10 Most Beautiful twice, and a member of the Cultural Entertainment Committee, International Council, and Radio TV Guild and president for Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Nancy Gail was presented as a debutante by the San Antonio German Club in 1957 and as Duchess of Flowered Landscapes in the Order of the Alamo's Court of Ageless Art in Fiesta 1957. She was a member of the Junior League of San Antonio and Seattle, Children's Orthopedic Guild, and Women's University Club.
Nancy Gail was a trailblazer in the communications field. She was Vice President and Director of Motivational Research and Image Creation for Texas marketing firm Tri Mark Inc., and Account Executive for advertising agencies in San Antonio, Texas, and Spokane, Washington. She was also Assistant Editor and feature writer for food, fashion, home furnishings and real estate for the San Antonio Light Newspaper.
A devout Catholic, she had been an active longtime member of St. Monica's Catholic Church, Mercer Island, Washington before moving to Missouri. The family wishes to thank the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus and the staff of St. Agnes Home for the loving care she received while living there.
Nancy Gail enjoyed the blessings of many longstanding friendships from her schooling, organizations, and church throughout her lifetime.
Nancy Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Giddings "Mike" Jordan, Orlene Phillips Jordan; and her grandson David Freitag. Nancy Gail is survived by her children, Katherine Nelson Hall (Bruce Shackelford), Anne Nelson Freitag (John), and Strauder Goff Nelson, III (Ann); and her grandchildren Brandon Nelson Hall, Mary Beth Freitag Sheehy (Justin), Sarah Freitag, Rachel Freitag, Michael Freitag, Whitney Nelson, Maddison "Minerva" Nelson Siegel (Max), Joshua Nelson, and Jordan Nelson. Nancy Gail is also survived by her only sister Jo Ann Jordan Fessler (Harold), and her daughters Carolyn Roberts Schweizer (John), Constance Roberts Taylor (Stephen), and Christine Roberts Stanley (Mason) and will be dearly missed by friends and her entire family including grandnieces, grandnephews, and many cousins.
Memorial contributions can may be made to St. Agnes Home or The Witte Museum, San Antonio, Texas.
SERVICES: FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2019
VISITATION: 9:00-10:00 am
FUNERAL MASS: 10:00-11:00 am
ST. AGNES HOME CHAPEL
10341 MANCHESTER ROAD
KIRKWOOD, MO 63122
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2019