May 1, 1930 - May 4, 2019
Nancy Guinn Vitola died on May 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Born on May 1, 1930, she was the only daughter of Charles Raines and Mary Hunter Guinn. Although born in San Antonio, Tx, she lived 26 years in Waco, Texas returning to San Antonio in 1964. After receiving her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas, she completed her master's degree and Ph.D. from Baylor University. After graduation, she entered federal service where she worked as an industrial psychologist until she retired in 1989. She was a member of Alamo Heights United Methodist Church and, after retirement, served as a volunteer in local hospitals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bart M. Vitola on March 5, 1996. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make contributions to a . Interment was private at Sunset Memorial Park.
