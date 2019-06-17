|
January 11, 1939 - June 14, 2019
Nancy Hanks Dewar went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on January 11, 1939 in Bryan, TX to Lt. Col. Lester and Melba Hanks. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. Nancy received her B.A. from George Washington University. She had a very diverse professional career; working at the Pentagon, as a flight attendant for Braniff Airlines and as a mortgage broker to name a few. Nancy was also involved with many organizations such as the Assistance League of San Antonio, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. Lester and Melba Hanks. Nancy is survived by her sons; Chris Dewar and wife Elizabeth, Michael and wife Jennifer; and grandchildren Holden, Lindsay and Bobby.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .
Published in Express-News on June 17, 2019