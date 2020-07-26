Nancy Jane Daleiden, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, the youngest of three girls, to parents John and Mary Ellen McCabe. She was raised in Chicago and moved to Milwaukee when she was 16 and received her diploma from Holy Angels High School. She attended college at Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, WI and the Chicago Art Institute. She met and married the love of her life Francis(Frank) Daleiden after he graduated from Marquette University in 1952.

During their marriage Nancy was a devoted wife and mother to their six children; John, Joan, Janeen, Jerome (Jerry), Joseph(Joe) and Julianne(Julie). Nancy was an amazing artist that continued to produce beautiful works while raising their children. She worked as a graphic artist for both the public school system in Arlington Heights, IL and Borg Warner. She also worked countless hours as a volunteer for girl scouts and her children's schools, especially Kensington Elementary and St. James Catholic School in Arlington Heights, IL. Nancy became a realtor for Thorsen Realty in 1978 and loved the field because of her ability to meet people and help them find the perfect home.

In 1982, her husband's career took the family to San Antonio, TX where Nancy loved the weather and the wonderful hospitality. She joined San Pedro Hills Women's Club and ACT II, where she served as President. She continued to paint and took art classes at the San Antonio Art Institute and served as an Active Docent at the McNay Art Museum from 1984 until her husband retired in 1996 when she became an Emeritus Docent.

Nancy and Frank travelled the world over in their retirement years, including most of Europe, Turkey, Ireland and many cruises. Nancy and Frank's favorite trip was a full family reunion to Branson, MO in celebration of their 50th Wedding Anniversary with their 6 children, their children's spouses and 16 of their 17 grandchildren. She absolutely loved bragging about her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to anyone that would listen. In 2011 Nancy and Frank moved to Independence Hill Retirement Community and she absolutely loved her years spent with her friends at "The Hill"

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Frank", and daughter, Joan, her sisters Mary Susan(Bernard) Connell and Kathleen(William) Colgan and sister in law Marianne Terkel. She is survived by her Brother-in-law Jerome(Donna) Daleiden and Brother-in-Law Gene Terkel; sons, John(Kim), Jerome(Gail) and Joseph(Tracy) and daughters; Janeen(Doug) Ryan and Julianne(Peter) Landez and son-in-law Lyle Anderson; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by beloved companion, Rebecca Sosa and numerous extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank Heart to Heart Hospice; especially Jamie, Maria and Rebecca for their unbelievable love and support during her final months. A Private Mass for the family will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Internment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the McNay Art Museum.

