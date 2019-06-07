|
December 19,1932 - June 2, 2019
Nancy Jo Cecil (Nee Smith), 86, of Bandera, Texas, went home with Lord Jesus on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Austin, Texas with family at her side. She was born in Mercedes, Texas to Vollie and Lorena Smith on December 19,1932.
She married Granvel G. Cecil on March 21, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas.
Nancy Jo graduated from Stephen F. Austin high school in 1950 when Austin had only one high school. Her love for young children, led her into a more than twenty-year career teaching at various church preschool programs. An active and faithful member of Bandera United Methodist Church, she served in several church ministries and helped form the "Cut-Ups". A group of creative, crafty and energetic women dedicated to helping the underserved of Bandera County.
Nancy Jo is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Granvel Gibson Cecil, parents, Vollie and Lorena Smith, sister Adele Smith, brother Vollie Gene Smith and daughter-in-law Penny Cecil.
Nancy Jo is survived by her sons Kenneth G. Cecil, James A. Cecil and his wife Diana, Jeffrey L. Cecil and his wife Nancy; daughter, Nancy Gail Rechy and her husband Edward. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Christine Morris, Victor Bidwell, Jessica Miley, Jolynn Elliott, Daniel Cecil, Peter Tormos, Kyle Cecil, Nicole Dean, Julie McPherson, Steven Rechy, Matthew Cecil and Lauren Rechy and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Bandera, Texas. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, June 9 at Bandera United Methodist Church with Rev. Dennis Thompson, officiating.
A private family burial will precede the Memorial service.
Memorials may be given to Bandera United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Express-News on June 7, 2019