On October 4, 2020, Nancy Wantuck passed away in Midland, Texas, comforted by her husband and son. Nancy was 55 years old.

Nancy was born August 6, 1965, in Harlingen, Texas, to Barbara Pennington Robbins (Penny) and Larry O. Robbins. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, David Wantuck, and a son, Travis, of Midland.

Nancy was born with an adventurous spirit. Upon graduation from high school in Kerrville, Texas, she spent a year as an exchange student in the Netherlands. Nancy attended Texas Tech University, where she earned a degree in landscape architecture. While at Tech, Nancy met David Wantuck, a petroleum engineering student. The couple married in 1988 and moved to Farmington, New Mexico, then to Houston, Texas, and eventually made their home in Midland.

In 2001 Nancy and David welcomed the birth of their son, Travis. They loved to travel and enjoyed many memorable family vacations. Amongst Nancy's favorite was a rafting trip in the Grand Canyon.

Nancy loved dogs, talking on the phone to her sisters, listening to music, cooking, and great food. She enjoyed spending time in the hill country and Canyon Lake. Most of all, she loved David and Travis and their dog Scarlet.Nancy is also survived by her parents, Penny and Larry Robbins of Kendalia, Texas. A brother, David Robbins, and wife, Melissa of Kerrville, Texas; Two sisters, Jeananne Williams, and husband, Scott of Helotes, Texas and Jennifer Truchard and husband John of Denver, Colorado, a sister in law, Jody Dyke, and husband Jeff of Charlotte, North Carolina. Nephews Kevin Williams, Benjamin, and Eli Truchard and nieces Wendy Williams, Ashley Dyke, Erin Dyke, and Rachel Robbins.

In light of these unusual times, a small family service will be held for Nancy in Boerne, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W. Texas Ave. Midland, TX 79701, or a charity of your choice.Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

www.npwelch.com.