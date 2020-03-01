San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Nancy Lou Hinojosa, age 86, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Bulverde, Texas.

Nancy was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 20, 1933 to G. D. and Lottie-Mae Hastings. Nancy grew up in a very modest household with her two siblings Betty and Louis. Nancy spent most of her adult life as a homemaker. Always trying to make the best of any situation. She never verbalized it, but her philosophy was simple, "No matter the problem face it with a full stomach." Anyone that knew her, knew she lived for her children and grandchildren. She took great pleasure in feeding each of them to the point of their irritation.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty "Jo" Labarada; and daughter, Kandy Gose.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Ramon "Raymond" Hinojosa; son, Lewis R. Hinojosa (Lilly); son, Randal "Kim" Turner (Dion); brother, Louis Hastings, (Lottie); grandchildren, Isabella Hinojosa, Raelyn Hinojosa and Kelley (Justin) Klediderers; great-grandchild, Benjamin Martin Klediderers; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 4, 2020

10:00 A.M.

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The .

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
