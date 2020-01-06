|
Nancy Lynn Zaiontz Moore, age 65, went to Heaven on December 12, 2019. Nancy was born in San Antonio, Texas to Beverly Ann Schwarzer Zaiontz and Milton Anthony Zaiontz Sr. on June 9, 1954.
She is survived by her daughter Meghan O'Mahoney and son Evan O'Mahoney, her parents Beverly and Milton Zaiontz, brother Milton Zaiontz Jr. and his wife Patti, Sister Carolyn Zaiontz Wilson and her husband Miles, brother Paul Zaiontz and his wife Susan, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her sister Elizabeth Ann Zaiontz Jennings.
Nancy attended and graduated from Churchill High School in San Antonio where she was involved in numerous student organizations. Following high school, she continued her studies at Southwest Texas State University with a degree in Education. Nancy spent over thirty years in the property management business and was actively involved in various associations at both the local and national level.
Nancy was an avid cook and often created her own recipes to share with her family. When not in the kitchen, she would be found reading the latest mystery novel outdoors under the sun.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at her son's home on Saturday, January 18, 2019 from 2 pm to 4pm.
For additional details please contact (210) 452-0802 or [email protected]
Published in Express-News on Jan. 6, 2020