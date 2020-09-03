1/1
NANCY RUTH BENDELE FLORES
1961 - 2020
Nancy Ruth Bendele Flores went to be with the Lord August 31, 2020.

She was born February 9, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas to Robert and Darlene Bendele.

A spiritual woman, Nancy thought that we were all connected and was a big believer in fate. Always willing to help, she did as much as she could for others. She never met a stranger and made friends with almost everyone she met. Nancy was known for her goofy and silly personality. She always put a laugh and smile on everyone's face. She was lovingly called "Grandma Nance" by her grandchildren who were her most beloved treasure. As sweet and loving as she was, she was also a very strong and resilient woman.

A fighter through and through, Nancy faced many hardships but never wavered and overcame every obstacle in her way.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Debbie. Nancy will be dearly missed by all whose life she touched. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Adam Flores Jr and his wife, Nicole; her daughter, Crystal Loudermilk; grandchildren, Adam Flores III, Danica Flores, Nevaeh Sanchez, Anthony Sanchez and Lilith Sanchez; four brothers, four sisters, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6pm to 7 pm at

Grace Community Church (701 Kitty Hawk Rd., San Antonio, TX).

To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.



Published in Express-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace Community Church
Funeral services provided by
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
