Nancy Sullivan Troilo was born March 15, 1934 in Evanston, Illinois and died August 26, 2020 in San Antonio surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by parents, Agnes E. Huber and John A., Sullivan; sisters, Joan A. Brunner and Patricia A. Kelly; brother, John A. Sullivan; and son, Peter A. Troilo.

Nancy graduated from Incarnate Word High School and attended Stephens College. Nancy married Arthur C. Troilo, Jr.--the love of her life-- and moved to Germany where Arthur was stationed while on active duty in the U.S. Army.

After completing active duty, the young couple returned to Texas – living in Austin while Arthur finished law school at UT – and then settled in San Antonio, where they raised four children. Nancy loved her family and extended family, was a dedicated homemaker, and embraced her Irish heritage- celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a stylish flair- that ancestor and prize-fighter, John L. Sullivan, would have enjoyed.

Later, Nancy worked on the staff for (former) state representative and now Federal Judge, James R. Nowlin. She also worked for Catherine Casey O.P., who founded the Consultation Center for Priests and Religious. Nancy then went on to serve as Chief Clerk at Bexar County Justice of the Peace Court, Precinct Three, for Judges Keith Baker and Doug Harlan.

She was compassionate and would reach out to help and comfort others, especially during times of sickness or hardship. One of Nancy's greatest devotions and works was assembling a team of volunteers—five days a week from church and community—to provide assistance in exercising her special needs son, Peter.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Arthur C. Troilo Jr., her incredible children, Arthur Troilo III (Faye Wu), Valerie Perrenot (William E. Perrenot), and Paul Troilo; her grandchildren, Lindsay Scott, Douglas Troilo, Allison Troilo, Kaitlyn Troilo, Sarah Troilo, Emma Troilo; great-granddaughter, Leyah Troilo; and beloved sister-in-law, Carmen Wasson.

Nancy thanked The Lord Jesus for special companions Louis and Emma Terrazas, friends Cathy Obriotti Green and Irma Nicolas, Father Dennis Arechiga and the priests at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. She asked God to bless her "Southside Angels" Lillie and Alice Tejeda and her caregiver guardian angels – Mayelin Perez, Mailin Perez, and Noemi Rangel.

Nancy also expressed her deep appreciation to her extraordinarily dedicated doctors: Ricardo Garza, MD; Jon Massari, DDS; Jorge Munoz, MD; Lola Stawowy, MD; Maria Chapa, MD; Steven Fisher, MD; Randall Bell, MD; Boulos Toursarkissian, MC; and Haisar Dao Campi, MD.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

MASS

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

1:30

ST. MATTHEWS

CATHOLIC CHURCH

10703 Wurzbach Rd,

San Antonio, TX 78230

Nancy's services will be livestreamed Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed via the link: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9510

A private interment will take place at San Fernando Cemetery II at a later date.

