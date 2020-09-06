1/1
NANCY SULLIVAN TROILO
1934 - 2020
Nancy Sullivan Troilo was born March 15, 1934 in Evanston, Illinois and died August 26, 2020 in San Antonio surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by parents, Agnes E. Huber and John A., Sullivan; sisters, Joan A. Brunner and Patricia A. Kelly; brother, John A. Sullivan; and son, Peter A. Troilo.

Nancy graduated from Incarnate Word High School and attended Stephens College. Nancy married Arthur C. Troilo, Jr.--the love of her life-- and moved to Germany where Arthur was stationed while on active duty in the U.S. Army.

After completing active duty, the young couple returned to Texas – living in Austin while Arthur finished law school at UT – and then settled in San Antonio, where they raised four children. Nancy loved her family and extended family, was a dedicated homemaker, and embraced her Irish heritage- celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a stylish flair- that ancestor and prize-fighter, John L. Sullivan, would have enjoyed.

Later, Nancy worked on the staff for (former) state representative and now Federal Judge, James R. Nowlin. She also worked for Catherine Casey O.P., who founded the Consultation Center for Priests and Religious. Nancy then went on to serve as Chief Clerk at Bexar County Justice of the Peace Court, Precinct Three, for Judges Keith Baker and Doug Harlan.

She was compassionate and would reach out to help and comfort others, especially during times of sickness or hardship. One of Nancy's greatest devotions and works was assembling a team of volunteers—five days a week from church and community—to provide assistance in exercising her special needs son, Peter.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Arthur C. Troilo Jr., her incredible children, Arthur Troilo III (Faye Wu), Valerie Perrenot (William E. Perrenot), and Paul Troilo; her grandchildren, Lindsay Scott, Douglas Troilo, Allison Troilo, Kaitlyn Troilo, Sarah Troilo, Emma Troilo; great-granddaughter, Leyah Troilo; and beloved sister-in-law, Carmen Wasson.

Nancy thanked The Lord Jesus for special companions Louis and Emma Terrazas, friends Cathy Obriotti Green and Irma Nicolas, Father Dennis Arechiga and the priests at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. She asked God to bless her "Southside Angels" Lillie and Alice Tejeda and her caregiver guardian angels – Mayelin Perez, Mailin Perez, and Noemi Rangel.

Nancy also expressed her deep appreciation to her extraordinarily dedicated doctors: Ricardo Garza, MD; Jon Massari, DDS; Jorge Munoz, MD; Lola Stawowy, MD; Maria Chapa, MD; Steven Fisher, MD; Randall Bell, MD; Boulos Toursarkissian, MC; and Haisar Dao Campi, MD.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

MASS

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

1:30

ST. MATTHEWS

CATHOLIC CHURCH

10703 Wurzbach Rd,

San Antonio, TX 78230

Nancy's services will be livestreamed Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed via the link: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9510

A private interment will take place at San Fernando Cemetery II at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Nancy was a truly wonderful person and will be very missed. My love and thoughts to all of her great family. Tracy Green Anderson
Tracy Anderson
Friend
September 5, 2020
The world has lost a truly good woman, one who always seemed to be smiling or laughing. She was so interested in others and was a wonderful friend. Although she knew personal disappointments, she cared for others during their setbacks. Although never preachy, she lived her faith openly and with thankful joy. I know that dear Arthur and her family will miss her terribly and send my love and respect to all of them. Shirley Green
shirley green
Friend
September 4, 2020
Arthur Emerson
Friend
September 2, 2020
Friendship, Loyalty, Dedication. A Purposeful Life of Devotion Well Lived RIP
James Nowlin
Friend
September 2, 2020
Good bless you Aunt Nancy - We know you are now in heaven with our Lord and previously deceased family members which give us comfort in our grief. You always made time for your nieces and nephews. I recall taking a trip with you to Corpus Christi to visit Peter one summer. We just talked and had the best time, you treated me as your companion and I thought that must be what it was like to be "grown up". I might have been 10 years old at the time. Later on, you were always so generous and gracious at family events, always taking time to catch up - and what a great listener you were. You made me, and everyone who came into contact with you, feel special - and knew we had your full attention. You will be greatly missed dear Aunt Nancy. We love you. Your nephew, Brian Sullivan (on behalf of my entire family of Kathy, Robbie, and Jamie)
Brian Sullivan
Family
September 2, 2020
Although I did not have the blessing in life to have known Nancy personally, she was a member of our Incarnate Word Family through her association with us as a student at Incarnate Word High School. I taught there in 1963-64, much later. Her life is one that bore a powerful witness to the values that she shared in common with us. Her record of the friends and colleagues that she gathered around her, and the record of her marriage and family and their contributions to building up the Kingdom of Justice and Peace are beautifully described in her Obituary. Indeed, she was among those whom the Lord called "the salt of the earth", a powerful witness to the ongoing presence of the Incarnate Word--the Love of God made flesh among us--in her entire life. Although she will, without a doubt, be missed by her beloved husband, sons and daughters, their spouses and her grandchildren, our Faith tells us that "for to your Faithful, O Lord, life is merely changed, not taken away." When you gather at the Lord's Table of the Eucharist from now on, recall that the Lord brings her and all who have gone before us by His Grace. So, she will also be there, beyond the veil of time that separates the Church on Earth from the Church already gathered with the Lord in His Kingdom. Through Christ, with Christ and in Christ, the Risen Lord of Life and Death, we are brought together at His Family Table, and are one with her in Faith, Hope and Love. Rejoice there and each day, in the Hope that one day, you will see her again, and be with her in the Light of the Lord's Eternal Love. In the meantime, may you be comforted, knowing that the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word will be lifting you up in prayer, that you be comforted by the Faith that we share.
Sr. Elizabeth Riebschlaeger, ccvi
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
I have many fond memories of time spent at the Troilo house on Mulberry--Mrs. Trolilo was a kind lady who always had a smile on her face and never failed to make me feel welcome. Thank the good Lord she was with us for so long. My sincere condolences to the Troilo family.
Larry Braun
Friend
September 2, 2020
Loved this elegant, stylish and classy lady who chose daily to let Jesus Christ live His life through her. I was blessed to know her and her wonderful family and to call her friend.
Jeff
September 1, 2020
A beautiful person. An excellent example of service to others. May she Rest In Peace.
Patsy McReynolds
Family
