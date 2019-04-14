Home

MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
16075 North Evans Road
Selma, TX
View Map
Nancy Uyheli Duda Dolch


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Uyheli Duda Dolch Obituary
July 27, 1946 - April 7, 2019
After a long battle with ALS, Nancy Dolch passed away peacefully at her home on April 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Nancy was born on July 27, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio to Marion and John Uyhelyi, Sr. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Uyhelyi.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Dolch, sons Michael (Stacy) Duda, David (Lily) Duda, Gary (Michelle) Dolch, Daughters Stacy (Tim) Diaz, Lisa (Cary) Byrd and 11 grandchildren.

Nancy was a woman of great faith, always positive and had a beautiful smile. She had endless courage in the face of extreme diversity. Nancy was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend to all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the New Century Hospice SA, especially Heather Hildebrand and her staff for their untiring devotion to Nancy.

Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 North Evans Road, Selma, TX 78154 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to ALS Texas Chapter at alstexas.org. To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
