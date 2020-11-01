1/1
NANCY WALKER PINNELLI
1938 - 2020
Nancy Walker Pinnelli, 82, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother died on October 25, 2020, in Austin. She was born on January 11, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, to Vincent William and Elizabeth Brunson Walker.

She had been married to Albert A. Pinnelli Jr. for 27 years. Nancy and Albert traveled widely (often in connection with Albert's business), and in each new place they explored the region's flora and fauna and Nancy exploring its shops.

A Brackenridge High School graduate, Nancy enjoyed monthly lunches with the Ladies of Brackenridge High, even many years later. After early work as an administrative assistant in banking and for private families, she became a master seamstress, a specialist in slip cover upholstery and dress making, and practiced her artistic craft for clients, family and friends for decades, sewing memories for all who were beneficiaries.

Her garden, in which she spent countless enjoyable hours, was recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife Habitat. It is a celebration of nature, filled with a variety of animal life, as well as blooms and foliage rivaling those of professional horticulturists and punctuated by a goldfish pond.

She had an eye for color and design, and one of her passions was creating in the Pinnelli home a collection of American Folk Art so imposing that she earned the label of "Collector" from the antique shops she frequented.

Nancy is survived by: her husband Albert Pinnelli, Jr.; daughters Robin, Fawn, and Brenda, Dexter; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and Mattie, the greatest service dog ever. She was pre-deceased by her parents and her daughter, Sherry Dexter. Her humor, wit and kindness earned her countless friends.

There will be a private family service in the Fleming family plot in the Elgin (Texas)Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at St. David's Medical Center and Hospice Austin which provided loving care to the end of Nancy's life. And the family wants to acknowledge the loving care and the professionalism of Harrell Funeral Home Austin, Texas.

Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
