NAOMI JEAN REISCHLING
1942 - 2020
Naomi Jean Reischling passed from this life on July 3, 2020 at the age of 77 in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her Father, F. W. Burkman, Mother Vera Naomi Myers Burkman and Brothers, John Walter, and Jerry Lynn Burkman.Jean was born in Abilene, Texas on October 25, 1942. She graduated from Augsburg High School in Germany and the Hendricks Hospital School of Medical Library Science in Abilene, Texas. She worked as a medical secretary for many years and was department head of the medical records at Baptist Memorial and NE Baptist Hospitals in San Antonio, Texas.Jean is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward Hoyt Reischling and their two children Kendall Hoyt Reischling and wife Kari from Boerne, Texas and Karen Jean Greenberg and husband Marc from Austin, Texas; sister: Barbara Jan Stoudnor and husband Craig from Las Vegas, Nevada, and grandchildren: Kory Edward, Kiley Elizabeth, and Keira Emily Reischling and Logan Howard and Adam Harris Greenberg and numerous loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation can be made to the: Endowment Fund at The Episcopal Church of Reconciliation in the memory of Jean Reischling.

Please visit Puenteandsons.com for service times.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
