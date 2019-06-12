Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Naomi Joyce Klesel


Naomi Joyce Klesel Obituary
March 30, 1947 - June 6, 2019
Naomi Joyce Klesel departed this life peacefully on June 6, 2019 at the age of 72. Joyce was born to James and Ovella Scott on March 30, 1947 in Lubbock, TX. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, educator and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.

Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years August, her parents, and her brothers Larry and Wendell. She is survived by her son Wendell (Taya) Klesel , her fur-babies Bebe and Yoda, her siblings Buford (Pam) Gates, Alice (Rick) Merriman, Kay (Bud) Selcer, Donna Fondy, Danny (Mary) McAnear, Ron (Cyndi) McAnear, Janice Painter and Mary McAnear, her grandchildren Meghan, Marnie and Reece, her great-grandson Isaac and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Joyce is being held at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy., San Antonio, TX on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 12 pm with a Memorial Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to
The or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Express-News on June 12, 2019
