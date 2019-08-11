|
February 12, 1923 - August 7, 2019
Narciso Castillo Mejia, known to all as Cecil, left this earth for heaven on August 7th, 2019. Everyone who knew Cecil has a story, a memory, a cherished moment that brings a smile to their lips and a heartfelt laugh. He was a friend to all and valued his friendships more than anything. Always impeccably dressed, always with a quick smile and always ready to say exactly what was on his mind.
He lived life to the fullest and made everyone else's life a little fuller.
Born February 12, 1923, Cecil hailed from the small community of Coughran near Pleasanton. He joined the Army and served in WWII, participating in the Battle of the Bulge and awarded a Bronze Star. After the war he returned to Texas and married Pilar Ramon. Over the years four daughters and a son completed their family.
After the war he convinced his boss he could drive a truck, although he had zero experience. Thus, his career in dry ice and gas products began. His career expanded rapidly, becoming Southwest Texas District Manager overseeing trucks serving the 1980's west Texas oil boom. Later he returned to San Antonio to run his own company. Somehow, he found time to manage a baseball team, take the family to dances and attend family gatherings.
He also served as Post Commander of VFW 9186. Cecil loved to visit family and friends in Michigan, California, New York, Argentina and Las Vegas. Especially Las Vegas.where he often won and where his sister lives. HEB customers had the pleasure of having Cecil greet them for a couple of years. In his mid 1970's Cecil bought his own Taxi and became a friend to many drivers and customers, driving into his mid-eighties. He always found time for golf and was quick to show you the photo
of when he played with Bing Crosby in Guadalajara. He is survived by daughters Connie (Edwin), Pearl, Teresa and Linda, and former wife of 30 years Pilar, plus numerous family and friends. His son Ernest passed in 2017.
Though you may have left, you will never be forgotten and will always be loved.
Visitation at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy August 18th , 3:00 -6:00. Rosary to follow at 6:00
Funeral Mass at St Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz Rd August 19th at 11:30
Interment to follow at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019