Nat Jefferson, aged 98 2/3, died peacefully in the early hours of June 24, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, TX. He was surrounded by loving family members.



He was born October 16, 1920, in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He was the third of four children of Eva and Joseph Jefferson. He is survived by his three unique children: Charles, a life-long resident of San Antonio; David and daughter-in-law Susan and grandchildren, Kira and Jonathan of Los Angeles. And, his favorite daughter, Miriam and daughter-in-law Kalav Mistry of New York City. He is also survived by cousins, nephews, nieces, and many grand nephews and nieces. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Jean Goldbarg Jefferson, 23 years ago.



He was a man of accomplishment. Growing up in the Great Depression, he contributed to his family's survival from a very young age. After his father left, he worked nearly forty hours a week while attending high school to help support his family and continued to support them in lieu of accepting college scholarship offers. Yet, he still found time to get awards for being The Most Beautiful Baby, penmanship in elementary school and was voted most likely to succeed in his high school.



He served in the Army Air Corps in World War II and in the Air Force in the Korean War. He entered as a private and despite his lack of higher education, he was selected to participate in Officer Candidate School. He went on to become a Captain. After World War II, he served in the Reserves and was recalled by the Air Force for the Korean War. Stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, he went on to win numerous awards for teaching strategy and tactics.



He, along with two business partners, built a highly successful student insurance business, Heritage Insurance Managers, which had nationwide sales. They later diversified into multiple lines of insurance.



He was a man of service. In addition to serving in the military in two wars, Nat was a 'macher' in the San Antonio Jewish community since relocating here in 1951. He served in many capacities at the Jewish Community Center, up to and including Vice-President; but his favorite was chair of the Armed Services Committee where, for more than thirty years, he and his wife Jean served a Sunday morning bagel and lox breakfast to local Jewish servicemen and women. At Temple Beth El, he was a religious school teacher. He served as president of the Brotherhood and chaired almost every committee the Temple had. He became Treasurer, Vice President, and President of the Beth-El congregation. (Not at the same time.) He was also active in committee work for the Union of American Hebrew Congregations and Hebrew Union College. He was very active in support of San Antonio's Jewish elder-care facility - The Golden Manor. He served as committee chairs, Treasurer, Vice-President, and President. During his tenure as president, he spearheaded the expansion of the facility, increasing its capacity by a third. He was Vice President of the Jewish Federation, the umbrella fund-raising organization of the Jewish community. He was the editor of the Jewish Journal and served on the Community Relations Council. He helped form the Jewish Family Service and personally assisted Jewish transients who needed help. He was also a leader in B'nai B'rith, American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League.



In his earlier years, he was also very involved in the Shriners and the Masons.



He was the recipient of numerous awards for service from various Jewish and secular community organizations. He was a member of the Mensa Society.



Nat was a man of family. As important as his community service was to Nat, there was nothing more important to him than his family. Throughout his life, Nat took personal responsibility for his extended family. Every week, he spoke for hours to siblings, children, cousins, et al. He was the connective glue, not only for his own family, but also for his wife Jean's family. He provided love, guidance, and a shoulder for all.



Nat Jefferson, as he was a man to know, he is a man to remember.



SERVICE

THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2019

1:00 PM

TEMPLE BETH-EL OPPENHEIMER CHAPEL



GRAVESIDE

2:30 PM

TEMPLE BETH-EL MEMORIAL PARK



Rabbi Marina Yergin will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent in his memory to Temple Beth-El or the San Antonio Jewish Federation.

