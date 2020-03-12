|
|
Natalia Sylvia Contreras Cantu was born July 1, 1944 in Luling, TX & on March 1, 2020 went to be with the Lord. She is preceded in death by husband Edward G. Cantu, granddaughter Dionne, and parents Max & Prudencia Contreras. She is survived by her three children
Edward T. Cantu (Nancy), Maxine Mcburney (Jonathan) & Melissa Pesina (Tony) sister Elisa San Miguel numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial will be held Thursday March 12th at Holy Name Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2020