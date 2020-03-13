|
Nathan Michael Beaty, age 35, passed away on March 3, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, losing a battle with epilepsy that plagued his life from the age of 19. Nathan was born to Michael and June Beaty in San Antonio on a cloudy, warm September day. He is survived by many people who loved him dearly: his parents; his slightly older brother, Evan Beaty; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; and countless friends.
Nathan grew up in a house filled with music, art, and books, but mostly a house saturated with his mother's love. The dream of his life was to become a professional musician, and he persevered through years of health problems to achieve that dream. After starting as a precocious saxophone player in junior high school (where he ignited his father's lifelong love of jazz), Nathan switched to his 'serious classical music instrument'— the clarinet (kindling his father's lifelong 'like' of classical music). Nathan graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 2003, where he earned All-State honors as a musician. He graduated from Texas Tech University (proud to share the alma mater of his mother, father, and brother) with his Bachelor's degree in music performance in 2007. He furthered his knowledge and skill with a Master's degree in music performance from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, in 2010. Not satisfied, Nathan enrolled in the prestigious doctoral music program at the University of North Texas. By 2017, with several breaks to contend with his health issues, he had successfully completed all his doctoral coursework; he was a 'dissertation short' of his Doctor of Musical Arts degree. Fate intervened, and Nathan postponed his dissertation work to return to his hometown of San Antonio to help care for his ailing mother. For the remainder of his far-too-short life, he made this sacrifice with the same passion and dedication he devoted to his music.
Through it all, Nathan was not content just to play his instrument, although he did so brilliantly. He was also a hands-on craftsman, and he worked as diligently on the technology of the clarinet as he did the playing of it.
He became a recognized expert on the delicate and tedious art of customizing clarinet mouthpieces, and he served numerous clients throughout the world. This subtle but important work has touched the lives of thousands.
As impressive as Nathan's music, craft, and academic accomplishments are, it's likely everyone who knew him will first remember his countenance: the easy 'light up the room' smile, the infectious laugh, the love he literally radiated. He was a gentle spirit, a gentle man. He was his parents' beautiful boy, he was his loving brother's keeper, he made beautiful music, and he made the lives of everyone he met richer, lighter, and more beautiful. Nathan, we love you. Nothing will be the same without you. The family will receive visitors beginning at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Porter Loring Chapel, 1101 McCullough. MEMORIAL SERVICESUNDAY, MARCH 15, 20204:30 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL
We appreciate flowers, but would prefer anyone who cannot attend Sunday and wants to memorialize Nathan choose to donate in his memory to one of the following tax-exempt organizations: The Epilepsy Foundation (National Charity for Epilepsy, based in MD.), Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (Nathan loved Texas state parks, especially Lost Maples and Palmetto – you may be able to donate to individual parks as well), San Antonio Symphony (Nathan's hometown orchestra, keeping the music he loved alive in the city where he spent the majority of his few years).