Nathan (Nate) William Chatman, 52, of San Antonio, TX, departed his earthly life on 27 July 2020. Nate was born on 25 February 1968 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Carl G. and Wanda J. Chatman Sr.

Nate graduated from East Central High School, San Antonio, Texas. He played basketball, ran track, and performed with the school choir. Nate graduated from Southern Careers Institute and worked as a Pharmacy Technician.

Nate enjoyed Sci-fi movies, Anime, cartoons, and watching the Spurs. He was a collector of comic books and Disney movies. Nate's unique sense of humor endeared him to people along with his quiet laid-back demeanor. Once he made a friend, they were a friend for life.

Nate was proceeded in death by his mother, Wanda J. Chatman, and sister La'Tonya S. Chatman. Survivors include his father Carl G. Chatman, Sr. of Floresville, TX, brother, Carl G. Chatman, Jr. (Diane-sister-in-love) of San Antonio, TX, sister Carla L. Chatman of Fort Worth, TX, nephew Travis J. Bruton of Glenn Heights, TX, and great-nephew Jason T. Bruton of Cordova, TN. He also leaves aunts, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family of Nathan W. Chatman gratefully acknowledge your kind expressions of sympathy. Our hearts are bowed in sorrow, yet during this hour, your love and concern lifted many of our burdens which we are eternally grateful and will never be forgotten. Thank you and may God bless you.