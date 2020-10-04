Natisha Marie Salinas-Trevino passed away peacefully at her home on September 09, 2020 at the age of 43 years.

She was born on December 29, 1976 in San Antonio, Texas to Rachael Jimenez and Paul Michael Salinas. Marie is survived by her mother, Rachael Jimenez; husband, Luis Fernando Trevino; and her four daughters: Julia Michelle Mendez, Madelyn Gabrielle Mendez, Sophia Elizabeth Trevino, and Arianna Lillian Trevino.

Marie graduated from Highlands High School in 1995 and became a licensed nurse on September 14, 2004. Marie chose nursing as her profession because it allowed her to incorporate her true devotion, helping people, into her everyday life. She held a special place in her heart for art, music, and all genres of reading, which was her true passion. Those who knew her know she always placed everyone else's needs above her own.

She loved her family deeply and will always be remembered as a very kind and generous wife, mother, and friend.

The family will be receiving guests at the funeral home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 12pm with a Celebration of her life beginning at 1pm.

