Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
7855 Real Rd
Martinez, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
7855 Real Rd
Martinez, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for N.B. Luker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

N.B. Luker


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
N.B. Luker Obituary
June 15, 1928 - March 21, 2019
On March 21, 2019, N.B. Luker, 90, of San Antonio, Texas passed away. N.B. was born on June 15, 1928 in Houston, Texas to Willie Wright Luker and Grace (Smith) Luker. Along with his parents, preceding him in death are his sister, Willie Marie Doolittle and husband Jack, and in-laws, Erwin "Pete" and Ida Kneupper.
N.B. is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Doris Mae (Kneupper) Luker; children, Charles Luker, Elizabeth Martin and husband, Ted Martin; grandchildren, Christine Martin Fox (Tyler) and Taylor Martin (Monica); great-grandchildren, McKaylee Fox, Westley Fox, Brantley Fox, and Briella Martin.
N.B. was in the trucking business for 50+ years and owner of Diamond L Trucking. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, boots, Maker's Mark and country music. N.B. was always a jokester, happy and fun to be with. He was a member and sponsor of the San Antonio Livestock Exposition.
SERVICES
Monday, March 25, 2019
Visitation: 10:00am-11:00am
Funeral Mass: 11:00am
St. Jerome Catholic Church
7855 Real Rd.
Martinez, Texas
Interment St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery. Father Scott Janysek will officiate.
You are welcome
to sign the guestbook www.finchfuneralchapel.com.

Services in care of
Finch Funeral Chapel
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.