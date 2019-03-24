|
|
June 15, 1928 - March 21, 2019
On March 21, 2019, N.B. Luker, 90, of San Antonio, Texas passed away. N.B. was born on June 15, 1928 in Houston, Texas to Willie Wright Luker and Grace (Smith) Luker. Along with his parents, preceding him in death are his sister, Willie Marie Doolittle and husband Jack, and in-laws, Erwin "Pete" and Ida Kneupper.
N.B. is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Doris Mae (Kneupper) Luker; children, Charles Luker, Elizabeth Martin and husband, Ted Martin; grandchildren, Christine Martin Fox (Tyler) and Taylor Martin (Monica); great-grandchildren, McKaylee Fox, Westley Fox, Brantley Fox, and Briella Martin.
N.B. was in the trucking business for 50+ years and owner of Diamond L Trucking. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, boots, Maker's Mark and country music. N.B. was always a jokester, happy and fun to be with. He was a member and sponsor of the San Antonio Livestock Exposition.
SERVICES
Monday, March 25, 2019
Visitation: 10:00am-11:00am
Funeral Mass: 11:00am
St. Jerome Catholic Church
7855 Real Rd.
Martinez, Texas
Interment St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery. Father Scott Janysek will officiate.
Services in care of
Finch Funeral Chapel
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019