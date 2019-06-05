|
September 13, 1942 - June 2, 2019
Neil Aaron, of Hondo, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 76 years. He was born September 13, 1942 in San Antonio, one of two sons born to W.D. Aaron and Erma Lee O'Neill Aaron.
Neil was a graduate of Bracken- ridge High School. He worked at EG&G Automotive Research for thirty-two years before retiring.
Neil loved to hunt and fish. He also loved to golf with his wife and family. He had a small ranch south of Hondo where he maintained exotic animals and kept a tank well stocked with fish.
On February 27, 1988, Neil married Charlotte Sue Groff in Castroville. They were blessed with thirty-one years of marriage. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Aaron of Hondo; grand- daughter and her husband, Kristen and Brandon Arcos of Hondo; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Arcos of Hondo; sister and brother- in-law, Erma Lee and Freddie Pieniazek of St. Hedwig; mother- in-law, Johnnie Mae Groff of Boerne; in-laws, Max Groff (Debbie) of Boerne, Roxanne Schram (Peter) of Boerne, Julie Lundgren (Don) of Elgin and very close friend, Roy Lewis (Vicki) of Hondo; several nieces and nephews.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, W.D. and Erma Aaron; brother, Kenneth Harold Aaron and father-in-law, Leon C. "Weiss" Groff.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home in Castroville, with the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hondo. Services will conclude with a reception at St. John's Parish Hall.
Memorials may be made in Neil's memory to St. Louis Catholic School in Castroville or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hondo.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on June 5, 2019