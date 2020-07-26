Neill Bailey Walsdorf, Sr., age 83 of San Antonio and Applehead Island, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. He was born April 9, 1937, the son of Dorothy and Harold Walsdorf. He graduated from the University of Texas Austin in 1959 and married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Butler. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary July 8, 2020.

Neill loved and lived life to its fullest. He was an avid sailor, tennis player, chef, wine enthusiast, philanthropist, and most of all musician. His clarinet went everywhere he went. He was part of the Band Aid Jazz Band, which played charitable events and "brawls in each other's homes" as he would put it for over 40 years.

In 1972, at the age of 35, he took over his family business upon the death of his father. He served as President and CEO of Mission Pharmacal Company and remained active in the business until his death. With degrees in bacteriology and microbiology, Neill was a pioneer in the pharmaceutical industry. Known for his keen intellect and scientific mind he was instrumental in developing world class products that are still relevant today.

Neill was a member of the Argyle, Club Giraud, Horseshoe Bay Yacht Club, Chaine des Rotisseurs, the University of Texas Pharmacy Advisory Board, the University of Texas Nursing Advisory Board, and a founding member of Lake Canyon Yacht Club.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Walsdorf and their children, Neill Bailey Walsdorf, Jr. "Gobie" and his fiancé Ana Montoya, James Krueger Walsdorf "Bear" and his wife Janet, and Linda Lee Walsdorf. As well as his grandchildren, Alexandra, Kash, Kyle, Kyndall, and Max; one great granddaughter, Haysly; and by one sister, Terry Touhey.

The world is not as bright a place without him, but we know he's playing a golden clarinet with all of his musician buddies in heaven. So farewell dear friend, husband, and father... it was "SO FINE" to have had you in our lives!

When it is safe to all come together, a celebration will be planned.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

