1/1
NEILL BAILEY WALSDORF SR.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NEILL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Neill Bailey Walsdorf, Sr., age 83 of San Antonio and Applehead Island, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. He was born April 9, 1937, the son of Dorothy and Harold Walsdorf. He graduated from the University of Texas Austin in 1959 and married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Butler. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary July 8, 2020.

Neill loved and lived life to its fullest. He was an avid sailor, tennis player, chef, wine enthusiast, philanthropist, and most of all musician. His clarinet went everywhere he went. He was part of the Band Aid Jazz Band, which played charitable events and "brawls in each other's homes" as he would put it for over 40 years.

In 1972, at the age of 35, he took over his family business upon the death of his father. He served as President and CEO of Mission Pharmacal Company and remained active in the business until his death. With degrees in bacteriology and microbiology, Neill was a pioneer in the pharmaceutical industry. Known for his keen intellect and scientific mind he was instrumental in developing world class products that are still relevant today.

Neill was a member of the Argyle, Club Giraud, Horseshoe Bay Yacht Club, Chaine des Rotisseurs, the University of Texas Pharmacy Advisory Board, the University of Texas Nursing Advisory Board, and a founding member of Lake Canyon Yacht Club.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Walsdorf and their children, Neill Bailey Walsdorf, Jr. "Gobie" and his fiancé Ana Montoya, James Krueger Walsdorf "Bear" and his wife Janet, and Linda Lee Walsdorf. As well as his grandchildren, Alexandra, Kash, Kyle, Kyndall, and Max; one great granddaughter, Haysly; and by one sister, Terry Touhey.

The world is not as bright a place without him, but we know he's playing a golden clarinet with all of his musician buddies in heaven. So farewell dear friend, husband, and father... it was "SO FINE" to have had you in our lives!

When it is safe to all come together, a celebration will be planned.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
23 entries
July 25, 2020
Gobie and Ana, I'm so sorry to hear this news. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Kathryn Miller
Friend
July 25, 2020
No more musical pool times, I will miss them and him. tom edwards, friend. HSB 7/25/2020
tom edwards
July 25, 2020
It was always a joy to be with Neill. Such a delightful, fun loving man and he will be missed very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with Beverly, Gobie, Bear and Linda. SO FINE! Bob and Carole Goodman, Horseshoe Bay, Texas July 25, 2020
robert goodman
Friend
July 25, 2020
Ellen and I send condolences and prayers to Beverly and all her family and Terry too over our great loss of a wonderful human being and great friend. We cherish the long ago memories of the Baileys and the Walsdorfs and are thankful for having Neill as a friend.
Gene Ames Jr
July 24, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the death of Neill. Our sincere condolences are with the family. Bob and Carol Taylor friends
Bob and Carol Taylor
Friend
July 24, 2020
"Little did I know when I first met Neill in San Antonio while playing music gigs that our friendship would span so many decades. Neill was a terrific clarinet player and I played trumpet in my own band. What a coincidence that we both ended up pursuing careers in fields relating to pharmacy. Even though Neill lived in San Antonio and I lived in Austin, whenever we met it was instant "catch up" (more about music than work)--as if no months had passed since our last conversation. Neill was the epitome of boundless energy, amazing musical and business talent, and outrageous fun. He more than lit up a room and never suffered fools! I appreciated his courage to speak out (particularly regarding unpopular topics) without hesitation and let his ideas and opinions be known. My wife, Debra, and I will miss him--a man who truly made a difference in life and enhanced the lives of so many others."
Fred and Debra Brinkley
Friend
July 24, 2020
We send our deepest sympathy to Beverly on the loss of your dear Neill. From our "early" days when we moved to San Antonio in 1992 and found Lake Canyon Yacht Club, Neill and Beverly were one of the brightest lights of the 150 family memberships! At almost every event, racing or social, they were directly involved, and adding fun and excitement! If it was racing, Neill was intent on leading the fleets and most of the time winning! If it was partying, he and Beverly were leading the band making great music for us all! He set a wonderful example for all members by demonstrating that the best way to really enjoy our club was to volunteer to help with governing, and involve oneself in everything it has to offer!! It was our honor to know Neill and we know he will be entertaining everyone inside the pearly gates with his magical clarinet! Bill and Millie McVey, LCYC members, July 24, 2020
Bill and Millie McVey
Friend
July 24, 2020
29 years at Mission Pharmacal allowed me to witness his leadership incites and boundless energy. Those jam sessions were fun, as well. Sincere condolences to Beverly and the entire Walsdorf family.
Susan Breidenbach
Coworker
July 24, 2020
My sincere condolences. Neill made a positive impact. John Franklin UT Health Nursing Advisory Council
John Franklin
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Neil was a wonderful, talented, compassionate gentleman with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his wonderful family who will maintain his legacy in deeds of kindness they learned from him. My deepest sympathies are with his family at this very difficult time. With love, Cynthia and J
Cynthia Kirksey
Friend
July 24, 2020
Having worked at Mission Pharmacal for 24 years I can attest that Neill was a true gentleman and supreme leader. Neill had a huge influence on my professional career with kind words and unwavering support; for that I will always be grateful. Casey, Kellen and I send our sincere condolences to the Walsdorf family.
Georgia Kubasak
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy and love to you all. Neill has always been bigger than life, and will remain so in our hearts and memories.
Lee and Teri Cusenbary
Coworker
July 24, 2020
You were one fine gentle man. You will be missed by the Feik family.
Rita Feik
Friend
July 24, 2020
The Obit says it all.... Neill, it was Great knowing you, sailing with you, drinking with you and listening to you and Barbara play music.....So Fine!!!
Mike Stellato
Family Friend
July 24, 2020
Neill - "The Red Baron" will be in our hearts forever! Your bigger than life personality, your creativity and positivity, along with the good you always saw and believed in people, are a rare combination of wonderful we all benefitted from. Having worked for you for 47 and 37 years respectively, we experienced so much graciousness and generosity in life - professionally and as friends. Thanks for all the good times - they truly were "so fine"!
Dan and Nancy Crawford
Friend
July 24, 2020
I will miss the sound of your horn. I wish I we would have met 40 years ago. Good bye dear friend.
Jay & Mary Adams
Friend
July 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, Linda. Melanie and Jerry Hause
Melanie Hause
July 24, 2020
You were always larger than life and full of joie de vivre. You are missed.
Georgia Roth
Friend
July 24, 2020
Farewell, Old Friend. Another finish line crossed in first place. Love to all the Walsdorf clan. Dr. John W. Worsham, Jr., and Helen Gibson Worsham
John Worsham
Family Friend
July 24, 2020
Always with a sincere smile and time for a informed conversation with another is how I will remember our friend . He was indeed So fine.
Laura Brusenhan
Family Friend
July 24, 2020
Neill Walsdorf was an incredible man. He was a friend like no other. I know that his beautiful soul is in heaven with our Lord now, but there is a terrible void left here that will never be filled until I see him again. We will never stop loving him and thinking of him every day. He was brilliant, talented, fun loving, and always upbeat. Neill and Beverly made beautiful music together both literally and figuratively. They lit up our lives every time we were together. I could write a book and never explain how much Neill meant to us, and will always mean to us. We love him so much. Robert and Stacy McFaul, Horseshoe Bay
Robert and Stacy McFaul
Friend
July 24, 2020
Neill, We all remember the times you crossed our path, usually with a clarinet in your hand and Beverly by your side. I remember the good days and nights at the Pike House, 2400 Leon, where we all enjoyed your humor, your smile, and your music. Memories of you will always put a smile on my face.
Craig and Mary Bell
Friend
July 23, 2020
Neill, we will miss your bright smile and your fun loving personality. Will always remember you as a great friend.
Nancy and Ed Mueller
Ed & Nancy Mueller
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved