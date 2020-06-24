NELA KAY AMERINE
1961 - 2020
Nela Kay (Takacs) Amerine, beloved wife, mother and dear friend passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 59, in San Antonio, Texas due to complications from esophageal cancer.

Nela was born March 4, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a former resident of Wickliffe, Ohio and graduated from Wickliffe High School 1979. She graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications.

She had a long, successful career as an event planner, first with The Hyatt Regency in San Antonio, then for the past 22 years with the Marriott River Walk Hotel in downtown San Antonio.

Nela will be fondly remembered for her pride in her Hungarian heritage and her amazing cooking skills. She was extremely kind, giving, hard-working with a warm-hearted personality that won over even the most demanding of clients. She loved to host holiday meals with her family and friends, providing elegant events that seemed effortless. Nela's family meant everything to her. She was dedicated to the well-being of everyone she loved.

Nela is survived by her husband of 29 years, David Amerine, daughter Halle (23), parents Lou and Carole (Fike) Takacs, sisters, Lisha (Thomas) Rogers, Lauren (Robert) Delgado and Jodi; brothers, Jeff (Zuleika) Takacs and Gregg (Erica) Takacs; and nieces and nephews, David, Shannon, Brian, Isaac, Kiara, Alex, Ava, Julia, Max, Nick, Owen, Dawn, Travis, Gretchen and great nephew David. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her sister Kerry (Takacs) Kreeger and grandparents, Ralph and Ann Fike and her Aunt Helen Chrisman, and Aunt Yvonne and Uncle Paul Klingler.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Porter Loring McCullough.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2020

10:00 AM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY

Rev. Don Ofsdahl will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Ohio.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Service
10:00 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Nela was a patient of ours she will be truly missed. She was very kind and loving women.
Jeanette
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
This world was a better place with Nela in it. My deepest sympathies to Halle and David. Prayers of comfort for you and your family. My heart aches for your loss. Nela was the funniest boss and mentor, confidante, beautiful woman and human being.
Yolanda Cuellar
Friend
June 23, 2020
My dear sweet friend, I will miss you more than you know. I have shared so many stories about you with friends from the past, you were loved by many.
David, Halle and family, my deepest condolences, I will keep you in my prayers.
Debi Hamilton
Friend
