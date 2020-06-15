Alma Nell Patteson Brown Henry, age 89 of Seguin, formerly of San Antonio and Nixon, passed peacefully on Friday evening, June 12, 2020.

Alma Nell, or Nell as she was known, was named after her beloved aunt, Alma Allen Piland. Nell, the youngest of four siblings, was born on March 9, 1931 in Nixon, Texas to Thelma (Allen) and Gus Patteson.

Born and raised in Nixon, she was a proud graduate of the Nixon High School Class of 1948, of which they held many reunions. Nell lived a happy and colorful life. She attended Southwest Texas Teachers College (now Texas State University).

On February 11, 1951 she married Clifton Holmes (Happy) Brown, Jr. at their Church, First United Methodist Church in Nixon. They shared 50 wonderful years of marriage before his death on November 8, 2000.

Nell and Happy, always a team, owned and operated several businesses in Nixon, most notably, C. H. Brown and Son Clothing Store, the Beauty Shop, Flowers by Brown's and the ever popular Hap's Handy Stop, where many young people gathered after riding around town. Their hospitality, always opening their home for whatever event, and service to their community was legend!

She loved her Texas Longhorns, her Dallas Cowboys and her San Antonio Spurs!!!!! Lake McQueeney always has and always will be a treasured memory in the family's life.

In 2004, Nell made the conscious decision to move to the Forum Independent Living in San Antonio. There she made many friendships.

In later years she reconnected with her lifelong classmate and friend (and sharing the same birthdate), James Homer Henry, Jr. They married on October 5, 2013 and shared many special memories with new friends at the Forum in San Antonio.

Nell is preceded in death by her husband, Happy Brown, son, Clifton Holmes (Cliff) Brown, III, her parents, her siblings, Margie Patteson, Wayne Patteson (who died valiantly in World War II), and Jean Patteson Hewell, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Florence (Williams) and C. H. Brown, Sr., sister-in-law, Jo Nelle Brown Baze and husband, Col. Wallace Baze, USA (ret.) and special cousins, Arlen Piland whom she grew up with and Eldridge Patteson and wife Edna.

Survivors include her husband, James Henry; daughter, Becky Brown and husband John; son, Dr. Patrick Brown and wife Dr. Diana Henderson Brown; grandchildren, John Tyre (J. T.) Brown, Brian Garcia-Brown and wife Karina, Shelby Henderson and Brooks Patrick Brown; James sons, Thomas Henry and wife Tracy and their children, Chase Henry and Loren Houser and husband Ryan, Jim Henry, and Michael Henry and wife Magna; nephew, Tres Hewell and wife Melanie, their son Hunter and his wife Katy; nephew-in-law, Dr. Wallace Baze and wife Becky and their children, Rear Admiral Michael Wayne Baze and wife Chandra, Stacey Baze Sebring and husband Ryan and their children Emma and Alex, and Charlie Baze; special cousins, Todd Piland and wife Lisa and their family and Traci Piland Holliday and husband Jerry and their family, Jeri Patteson and her family and Winston Patteson; special cousins-in-law, Linda Piland (like a sister), Hank Williams and wife Rose and their children, Katie Parker and husband Brady and Christie Williams; numerous other Patteson, Allen, Williams and Brown cousins and many, many friends.

A walk through line Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. All covid-19 restrictions protocol will be followed. Face coverings will be worn inside.

Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Nixon Cemetery with the Rev. Rhonda Troll officiating. Extra chairs and covering will be provided.

Please know that James, Becky and Pat understand the Covid-19 uncertainties and the need to stay safe – they know you have them in your thoughts and prayers.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Todd Piland, Jerry Holliday, Winston Patteson, Thomas Henry, Jim Henry, Michael Henry, Kim Caraway, Kevin Caraway, Stephen Holmes, Clayton Holmes, Troy Finch and in memoriam Richard Wagener.

Nell loved and lived life to the fullest! Big Texas twang and Big Texas Hair and whatever life challenges brought her, she held her head high with a smile on her face always looking forward and never looking backwards. When it is 5 o'clock somewhere, raise your favorite beverage, and remember her with a smile. She loved people and would want you to know she loved you all!! Cheers to a life well lived.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nixon Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 427, Nixon, Texas, 78140, First United Methodist Church in Nixon, P. O. Box 20, Nixon, Texas, 78140 or the charity of one's choice.

