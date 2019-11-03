San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
NELL KOCH PRASSEL


1929 - 2019
NELL KOCH PRASSEL Obituary

Nell Koch Prassel, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home in Austin, Texas. She was born June 3, 1929 to Hazel Eckhardt and Francis Marion Koch in Yorktown, Texas. She graduated from Trinity University with a degree in Physical Education and went on to work in the San Antonio Public Library. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Victor Prassel Jr., and sister Joy Smith. Nell is survived by daughters Amy Prassel Schoolfield and husband Robert of Austin, Texas and Laura Prassel Mork and husband Charles of Orange City, Iowa; grandchildren John, Matthew and, Anna Schoolfield, Emily Schoolfield Johnson and husband Matt, Elisa Mork, and Katy Mork Janicek and husband Cody; great grandchildren Lorelie and Naomi Johnson and Milo, Ollie, and Jonah Janicek; as well as brother in law Elton Clark Smith, numerous other relatives, and a lifetime of friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019

2:00 P.M.

FT. SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
