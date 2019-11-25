|
Nella Mae Broadway born in Wilson County on September 29, 1929; went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2019 at the age of 90.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Justin B. Broadway, parents John Martin and Della Mae West, son Michael Broadway and brothers Winston and Jodie West. Survivors include her loving sons Monty Broadway and wife Kim, Martin Broadway and wife Rhonda; grandchildren Justine Broadway, Tamara Upton, Meagan Curtis, Stacy Spradling, and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Brookehill Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brookehill Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 25, 2019