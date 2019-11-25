Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Brookehill Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Nella Broadway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nella Mae Broadway


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nella Mae Broadway Obituary

Nella Mae Broadway born in Wilson County on September 29, 1929; went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2019 at the age of 90.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Justin B. Broadway, parents John Martin and Della Mae West, son Michael Broadway and brothers Winston and Jodie West. Survivors include her loving sons Monty Broadway and wife Kim, Martin Broadway and wife Rhonda; grandchildren Justine Broadway, Tamara Upton, Meagan Curtis, Stacy Spradling, and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Brookehill Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brookehill Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -