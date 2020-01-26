|
Nellie Guthrie Moynahan entered into eternal life on January 4, 2020. She was born in San Antonio to John Guthrie and Mabel Tschudy. She worked at Southwestern Bell and AT&T for 40 years. She was a member of the Pioneers of Southwestern Bell, SP NARVRE, and Ladies Auxiliary of UTU.
She was a woman of deep faith and a member of Holy Name Catholic Church for many years. The past eight years, she resided at The Village at Incarnate Word. Nellie greeted everyone she saw; no one was a stranger.
Nellie is pre-deceased by her daughter, Sr. Lauren (Molly Ann) Moynahan (CCVI), parents, brother John, and sister Noemi Green (Bob). She is survived by her two caregivers: lifelong friend Barba Kelly, niece Mary Bergmann, nephews, nieces and friends.
Services will be held January 30 in St. Joseph's Chapel at The Village at Incarnate Word.
Visitation begins at 10:30, rosary at 11:00 and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Interment will be at Mission Park South Cemetery at 2:30.
Thanks to all the nurses, doctors and staff who gave her such excellent care.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Legacy Fund at The Village at Incarnate Word, 4707 Broadway, San Antonio, Tx. 78209.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020