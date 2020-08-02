Nelly O. Hicks, 92, passed away peacefully in Cypress, Texas on Saturday July 18, 2020 of natural causes. Prior to her move to Cypress, Nelly resided in Converse, Texas where she was an active member and volunteer at St. Monica Catholic Church.

Nelly was one of four daughters and was born June 14, 1928 in La Palma, Panama to Fransico and Sara Escudero Cedeño. She married her husband Roy Evan Hicks, in October of 1956 who preceded her in death in 2006.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses / partners; Grace Kelly of Tampa, FL., Darlene and Scott Desso of St. Charles, IL., Bernice and John Klink of Cypress,TX., and Richard Hicks and Tom Schieble of NY, NY.

Her extended survivors include her grandchildren and their spouses: Megan and husband Piers, Courtney, Stephen, Ryan, Danielle, Madeline, Katie and husband Shon, Caitlin, Andrew, Olivia and Natalie; and three great-grand children, Drake, Hayden and Rory.

Nelly treasured her children and embraced every moment with all of her family. She routinely returned home to her native Panama with her children and that tradition would continue with them doing the same with each of their own children for years to come. Nelly was a devoted wife and loving mother. Her selflessness and hard work allowed for all of her children to obtain a higher education.

There is no doubt her outgoing nature, infectious smile and effervescent positivity will be sorely missed among her friends and family alike.

Her Celebration of Life will be held, in lieu of a service, at a later date. She will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery alongside her beloved husband of 50 years Roy E. Hicks. Nelly is going home. Please share your thoughts and prayers regarding Nelly at our online Condolence Book at Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral home. www.cyfairfunerals.com