Nelrose Chamblee


1936 - 2019
Nelrose Chamblee Obituary
December 6, 1936 - September 20, 2019
Nelrose Chamblee, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, 82, passed away on September 20, 2019.

Nelrose was born on December 6, 1936 in Start, LA. On June 8, 1956, she married the love of her life, Raymond Chamblee. Nell was a devoted wife/mother who had the opportunity to travel the world with her family, while Ray served in the US Navy and Air Force.

She was known for being an adopted mother/grandmother to many, and for her sweet, compassionate, fearless spirit.
Nell is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Raymond; parents, Clyde and Eddie Lee Hardwick; and brother, Buddy Hardwick.
She is survived by two children, Ronnie Chamblee, Cheryl Parchman (Robert); five grandchildren Justin Parchman (Elizabeth), Alyse Jessee (Richard), Crystal Olguin (Isaac), Suzann and Melissa Chamblee; two great grandchildren Curtis and Charlie Parchman and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 5:00 P.M. ~ 9:00 P.M, Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, with Graveside services to follow on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Mission Burial Park South.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wish for Our Heros, Texas Chapter 16845 or Alamo Wing Top Three 433.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 25, 2019
