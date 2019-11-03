Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Rochester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Rochester


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson Rochester Obituary

Nelson, born to Beresford and Clair Rochester October 16, 1940, in Durban, South Africa, soared on eagle wings home October 28, 2019. He was a very ingenuous, funny, and mischievous man. He is survived by his soul mate, Dawn (Johnson), 2 children from a previous marriage; Desmond in Dallas, TX, and Kym Raubenheimer (John), 3 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters in New Zealand; and a brother in South Africa, as well as 4 nephews and a niece.

Preceded in death by his parents and a brother. At his request, there will be no service following cremation.

Our time is done, the time has come to say goodbye, but I won't cry cause you were mine for a little while. And tho' you're gone, I'll never be without your love, I'll simply close my eyes and you'll be there. We had it all, and I'll recall each happy day, and I will smile cause you were mine for a little while.

Lyrics by Bobby Goldsboro

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -