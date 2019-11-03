|
|
Nelson, born to Beresford and Clair Rochester October 16, 1940, in Durban, South Africa, soared on eagle wings home October 28, 2019. He was a very ingenuous, funny, and mischievous man. He is survived by his soul mate, Dawn (Johnson), 2 children from a previous marriage; Desmond in Dallas, TX, and Kym Raubenheimer (John), 3 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters in New Zealand; and a brother in South Africa, as well as 4 nephews and a niece.
Preceded in death by his parents and a brother. At his request, there will be no service following cremation.
Our time is done, the time has come to say goodbye, but I won't cry cause you were mine for a little while. And tho' you're gone, I'll never be without your love, I'll simply close my eyes and you'll be there. We had it all, and I'll recall each happy day, and I will smile cause you were mine for a little while.
Lyrics by Bobby Goldsboro
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019