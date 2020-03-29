San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
NELWYNN JOAN SEGEL HILLIARD


1939 - 2020
Nelwynn Joan Segel Hilliard passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Midland, TX at the age of 80. Nell, as she was known to her friends, was born in String Prairie, Texas on August 13, 1939 to Joe and Martha Segel. She was raised in San Antonio, graduated from Providence Catholic High School in 1957. Nell had a career in civil service, beginning with Kelly AFB, then the television division at Fort Sam, and as a hearing assistant for the judges in the Social Security office. Later in life she loved to travel and spend time with her grandkids. She spent many days at Sea World and Fiesta Texas, and her grandkids loved the time they had with her. Later in life, Nell left the San Antonio area to move to Midland to be closer to her kids. Nell was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Donald M. Hilliard and sister Lucille Fleming. She is survived by her brother Jesse Segel, sons Marty Krueger and wife Tonjia, Mark Krueger and wife Barbara, and daughter Kim Lyssy and husband Sam. Six grandchildren: Tyler Krueger and his wife Catherine, Alyson Lyssy Henry and husband Conner, Alex Lyssy, Zachary Lyssy, Lauren Krueger, and Joseph Krueger. And two great grandsons James and Kirk Krueger. Due to Covid 19 there will be no public services. You're invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
