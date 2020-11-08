Nemecia E. Arzola - better known as "mom," "mami," "grandma," "tia" or "Mimi" - went to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her parents, Filomena Esperiqueta and Jose Escamilla; her husband, Domingo P. Arzola; her sister, Paula E. Ipina, and her brothers: Cirilo, Juanito, Pedro, Ramon and Juan Escamilla. She leaves behind a gaping hole in her children's hearts: Alicia Arzola-Chavez; Vicky Rivera; Flo Reyes (Roy); Domingo Arzola, Jr; Luis Arzola (Lori); Estella Garcia (Juan); Margie Arzola; Esther Pauling, Sonia Arzola-Pantoja (Rey) and George Arzola. She is also greatly missed by her 33 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mommy was born on Dec. 19, 1929, the youngest of seven children. She lived a sheltered life before she eloped. After she married, she continued a sheltered life with her husband. Widowed at 43, she'd never worn pants, learned to drive a car, nor worked outside the home. The oldest child had married and she still had nine children to raise. However, her inner strength and unwavering spirit was manifested and she succeeded in raising not only her children but in helping to raise her grandchildren.

Although she was a quiet person, she imparted wisdom with few words. She chose to see the good in everyone and in every situation. She had a peaceful spirit, a forgiving heart, a fabulous sense of humor and a love for travel. She was always ready to see what the world had in store for her. She loved telling stories of her life as a child and singing to her loved ones and friends. No kinder woman ever crossed our paths, nor sweeter angel blessed our lives. Patient and humble, she was loved and adored by all who had the honor of meeting her.

Our family wishes to thank all her doctors and nurses who cared for her and especially Cynthia Riojas, her caregiver and friend for the last 2 1/2 years.

Viewing will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 3-7:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. Mass at San Juan de Los Lagos Catholic Church, 3231 El Paso Street. Burial will take place at San Fernando Cemetery II, 746 Castroville Road.