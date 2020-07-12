1/1
NERIO SOLIVEN BELVIS
1942 - 2020
Nerio Soliven Belvis, age 78, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born January 14, 1942 to Nerio Belvis and Lilia Soliven in the Philippines.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nelia Ellis. Nerio is survived by his wife of 54 years Dr. Erlinda Belvis; sons Michael Belvis and wife Annette and their daughter Maddie Belvis; Richard Belvis and wife Veronica; his brother Atanacio Belvis, his sister Emily Sexon, niece Nelda Guzman, nephews Denish and Dylan Belvis here in the United States as well as brothers and sisters in the Philippines, and

numerous nieces, nephews, as well as a lifetime of friends. Services were held privately but friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and watch a recording of the service at www.porterloring.com under Nerio's obituary page.

Nerio was known to his family and friends as Jun. He is well known and well liked in the community but more so with the ACTS community. He has been the director not just at Santo Nino church but in other local churches as well. He also proudly took part in the prison ministry. He was pleasant and had an engaging personality and people were easily attracted to him.

He is a member of the Knights of Columbus at Saint Francis Catholic Church and was very active in the mobile loaves and fishes for that church.

Jun obtained his Master's Degree in Finance from Hartford University. In Hartford, CT he worked as a long-time private investigator and retired in 1988 where he then became the office manager/bookkeeper for Dr. Erlinda Belvis.

In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the San Antonio Food Bank at https://safoodbank.org/donate/ or Sto. Niño Catholic Church.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
July 6, 2020
Our condolences for the passing of Jun. Our prayers for his loved ones in knowing that he now rests in the arm of a gracious and merciful God.
Melvin Antonio
Friend
July 6, 2020
We are surrounding you and your family with love and support. Our thoughts are with you all during this very difficult time.
Tracey Cawthorn
Friend
July 9, 2020
To Linda, Mike, Ritchie and family, Jun was everybody's friend who made us all laugh. I will never forget the first time we met your family. Cloty and Bert invited us to go with them to visit you in Traverse City in late 1960's. We became close friends in an instant. You made us feel at home right away. I can't forget the best lasagna that I ever tasted that Jun prepared, nothing can compare. His smiles, his jokes will be forever etched in my mind and heart. Ponce, Dali and Oscar will be happy to meet him in the other side. We will all miss him. May he rest in peace. With love and prayers.
Thelma Hernandez
Family Friend
July 9, 2020
I just found out today on Facebook that Dad died . I call Jun Dad because that is how I remember him. I was married to his son for over 12 years and he was a second Dad to me. My Bio dad took him, Richie , and my brother on a hunting trip and they all had such a fun time . Jun always made me feel welcomed in the family. My first trip over seas was with his family and I recall how He took care of me. He was not a man of many words but as Richie grew closer to the Lord and changed into an amazing man of God.. I know Jun changed as well. He loved Mom with his whole heart and his family . My family spent over 10 years with The Belvis family and we are all deeply sad at his loss but I know I will see Dad again in heaven serving our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ . Thank you Dad for all your love and acceptance of me. See you soon. Love you - Jennifer Belvis
Jenn Belvis
Daughter
July 8, 2020
Can't remember a time when we didn't know you because you were always in our lives since I was a little kid. Uncle Jun, your infectious laugh and jokes will always be in our hearts and you will surely be missed. You were always like a 2nd dad to me. May you rest in Paradise now. Our deepest heartfelt condolences to Auntie Linda, Mike and Richie and family.
Kathy Damgo Santos & Jun Santos
Family
July 8, 2020
Your lively nature and your infectious smile will truly be missed. Condolences to Linda, Mike, and Richie and all family members.
Alice & Art Regala
Friend
July 8, 2020
Eternal repose grant unto the soul of Neri o Belvis Jr and may God's perpetual light shine upon him and May his soul Rest In Peace.
The Nasis family
Luis/Salve Nasis/Viloria
Friend
July 8, 2020
A loving husband, father, a good friend, and a good cook. He is fond of cracking jokes. We will surely miss him. Do not worry about your wife. We, the siblings, your children and friends are here for her. May you rest in peace. You are in good hands now.
Myra E. Villanueva and family, Hansen family
Family
July 8, 2020
You are now resting in peace with our Lord God. Your jokes and laughter make me not forget you Kuya Jun. My deepest condolences to Dra. Linda and family.
Cherry Pamittan
Friend
July 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy as you remember JUN. Let Perpetual Light Shine upon Him and May He Rest in Peace.
Vicky and Gina Ortiz
Family Friend
July 8, 2020
To Linda, Mike, Richie, and their families, we send our heartfelt hugs and prayers for your loss. To a man, Mr. Belvis has blessed us all with the warmest of smiles, the deepest of laughs, and the joy that only a person who loved life and family can emulate. Perhaps his most admirable accomplishment in life is measured by the amazing quality of people that loved him most, Family! Love you all, Ryan, Kristina, and Tom Sarro.
Thomas Sarro
Family Friend
July 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Belvis family. May God grant you all strength during this difficult time. May Jun rest in peace in the loving arms of the Lord. Thank you Jun for all the wonderful Bible studies at your home, and delicious food that you cooked and served.
Tom and Carmen Haverly
Family Friend
July 8, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr B!! You were always like my second dad! I love you and I miss you! I can't imagine a world without you in it! My deepest condolences to Dr Belvis, Michael, Annette, Maddie, Richie n Veronica
Melinda Escobar
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Rest In Peace missed you, my condolences to Dra.Linda and family.
Cristina Flores
July 8, 2020
My heartfelt condolences and prayers for you and your family
Bing Hauptmann
Friend
July 8, 2020
Rest in Peace Uncle Jun, Our Deepest Sympathy and Condolence to Auntie Lily And Cousins Kuya Michael and kuya Richie.
Dennis Villanueva and Family from the Philippines
Family
July 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Dr. Linda Belvis and family. RIP Mr. Jun Belvis.
Cristina Gatmaitan
Friend
July 8, 2020
A loving husband, a good friend, a funny man and a good cook. We will surely miss you dear brod-in-law. Do not worry about your wife. We, the siblings, your children and friends are here for her. You are now in good hands. May you rest in peace. From: Villanueva and Hansen Clan in US and Philippines.
Myra E. Villanueva Villanueva
Family
July 8, 2020
Our condolences to the family.
Julius Siojo
Family Friend
July 8, 2020
Rest in Peace Uncle Jun, we love you!
Allie Belvis
Grandchild
July 8, 2020
Jun made a difference in so many lives, we are thankful to have him as a friend. The joy Jun brought to our lives will not be forgotten. May you rest in peace manong Jun. Boying & Ving Ramos San Ramon, California
Boying & Ving Ramos
Friend
July 8, 2020
Rest In Peace Kuya Jun
- From: Edralin family, U.S. Philippines, Singapore
July 8. 2020
May Edralin
Family
July 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to Linda and sons Michael and Richie and daughters in law and granddaughter. May Jun rest in the peace of the Lord .
Bert and Cloty Sitchon
Classmate
July 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Belvis family. To you Linda, our Lord Jesus will always be with you because Jun has always served Him faithfully. Reuel and Chit Fune, St. Albert, AB, Canada
Reuel and Chit Fune
Friend
July 8, 2020
Rest in peace uncle jun
Julius Belvis
Family
July 8, 2020
Larry and Maggie Raper
Maggie Raper
Friend
July 8, 2020
Rest in peace uncle jun..
Jeffrey Belvis
Family
July 8, 2020
To the Belivs family-Mr Jun Belvis well be missed but never forgotten. He will always be remembered by my family and myself as a kind and generous family man. He always welcomed people into his home and was always ready to feed anyone who dropped by and always had a good story to share. A big Thank you Mr Belvis for being a part of my life, your warm smile, good sense of humor and your words of wisdom will remain with me for the remainder of my life.
Philip Ollervidez
Family Friend
July 8, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Belvis family
Larry/Ely Armero
Friend
July 8, 2020
Sending our sincerest condolences to the family of Uncle Jun. Please know that we, your family in the PH, are right here for everyone there.
Jhoanna Belvis-Fadrigo
Family
