Nerio Soliven Belvis, age 78, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born January 14, 1942 to Nerio Belvis and Lilia Soliven in the Philippines.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nelia Ellis. Nerio is survived by his wife of 54 years Dr. Erlinda Belvis; sons Michael Belvis and wife Annette and their daughter Maddie Belvis; Richard Belvis and wife Veronica; his brother Atanacio Belvis, his sister Emily Sexon, niece Nelda Guzman, nephews Denish and Dylan Belvis here in the United States as well as brothers and sisters in the Philippines, and

numerous nieces, nephews, as well as a lifetime of friends. Services were held privately but friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and watch a recording of the service at www.porterloring.com under Nerio's obituary page.

Nerio was known to his family and friends as Jun. He is well known and well liked in the community but more so with the ACTS community. He has been the director not just at Santo Nino church but in other local churches as well. He also proudly took part in the prison ministry. He was pleasant and had an engaging personality and people were easily attracted to him.

He is a member of the Knights of Columbus at Saint Francis Catholic Church and was very active in the mobile loaves and fishes for that church.

Jun obtained his Master's Degree in Finance from Hartford University. In Hartford, CT he worked as a long-time private investigator and retired in 1988 where he then became the office manager/bookkeeper for Dr. Erlinda Belvis.

In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the San Antonio Food Bank at https://safoodbank.org/donate/ or Sto. Niño Catholic Church.

Arrangements with