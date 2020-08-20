Neva Aline Jenkins Pittman, age 96, formerly of San Antonio Texas, passed away on August 18, 2020.

Neva was born November 3, 1923 in Mills County Texas to Daniel (Till) and Perlia Jenkins. She graduated from Mullin High School in Mullin, TX and married her high school sweetheart, Glen Pittman. They moved to San Antonio in 1952 after Glen graduated from Texas Tech University. In 1996, Neva moved to Richmond, TX to be near her family.

Neva and Glen were square dancers for over 45 years and served in many leadership roles in the club, area, and state levels. They served as President of the Alamo Area Square and Round Dance Association in 1972-1973 and President of the Texas Federation of Square and Round Dancers in 1983–1984.

Neva was a wonderful seamstress who sewed all of her beautiful square dance dresses. Her favorite pastime was playing card games and dominoes, especially Mexican Train Dominoes with friends.

Neva is survived by her son, Larry Pittman and wife, Pat of Richmond TX; grandson Brian Pittman and wife, Stacie and great granddaughter, Bailie Pittman of Needville, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; infant son, Raylan; brother, Clarence Jenkins and her parents.

A private Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on August 21, 2020 at Zephyr Community Cemetery in Zephyr Texas.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Texas Teen Scholarship For Square And Round Dancing High School Graduates, Inc.

(TTSSRDHSG, Inc.), Ernest & Tina Kelly, Treasurer, 25049 Forest Circle, Hockley, TX 77447, 417-766-5419; www.squaredancetx.com/TTSSRDHSG.