|
|
January 10, 1942 - March 29, 2019
Newton (Rick) Richard was born in Atlanta, Georgia January 10, 1942. He received a BS (Cum Laude) in Finance/Economics from University of Tampa and a MS in Business Administration from American University. Rick retired from the US Army after a distinguished career as a highly-decorated Combat Helicopter Pilot in Vietnam, Flight Commander, Instructor Pilot, Finance Commander and other command positions. He received a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and 23 Air Medals. After military retirement, Rick pursued a career as a financial advisor and did radio/ TV economic commentary. Rick had a tremendous zest for life.
He loved skiing, wind surfing, golf, racquetball, music and, most of all, his family. Rick is survived by wife Patricia; 3 children: T.J. Richard and wife Shannon, Jason Schwegler, Bridget Boyden and husband Michael; 5 grandchildren: Madeline, Isabelle, and Lily Richard, Aidan and Jack Boyden; his sister Ronnie Harper- Schwakhofer; Ronnie's children: Lauren and Todd Harper, wife Jessica and their son Julian; extended family and dear friends.
Rick left a legacy of love for his family and he will be cherished all who knew him.
Graveside service Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:15am at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019