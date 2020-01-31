Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 PM
Saint Mathews Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Random Beer Garden
11 Upper Cibolo Creek Rd.
Boerne, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Contie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Allan Contie


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Allan Contie Obituary

CONTIE, Nicholas Allan – born 07/27/1969, who lived life to the fullest with creative zeal, went to join his father in Heaven on 01/23/2020.

Survived by his mother, Mary Margaret Frost, three brothers, Paul, Doug, Tim; also 4 nieces, 1 nephew, 4 uncles, 4 aunts, many cousins, and countless friends. Private cremation.

Memorial Mass at Saint Mathews Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78230 at 1:30 PM Friday, January 31, 2020. Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM Saturday February 1, 2020, at Random Beer Garden, 11 Upper Cibolo Creek Rd., Boerne, TX 78006. Donations can be made in Nick's name to the .

Published in Express-News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -