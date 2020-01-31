|
|
CONTIE, Nicholas Allan – born 07/27/1969, who lived life to the fullest with creative zeal, went to join his father in Heaven on 01/23/2020.
Survived by his mother, Mary Margaret Frost, three brothers, Paul, Doug, Tim; also 4 nieces, 1 nephew, 4 uncles, 4 aunts, many cousins, and countless friends. Private cremation.
Memorial Mass at Saint Mathews Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78230 at 1:30 PM Friday, January 31, 2020. Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM Saturday February 1, 2020, at Random Beer Garden, 11 Upper Cibolo Creek Rd., Boerne, TX 78006. Donations can be made in Nick's name to the .
Published in Express-News on Jan. 31, 2020