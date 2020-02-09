|
Nicholas Casanova Esquivel, Born December 30, 1936 in San Antonio, TX went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Raul and Helen Esquivel; his Wife: Olga P. Esquivel; his Companion: Elma Martinez; Sons: Andrew and Robert Esquivel; Daughter: Sandra Esquivel; Sisters: Katie Lopez and Carrie Hinojosa and Brother: Jesse Esquivel. He is survived by his Son: Daniel Esquivel (Yvette); Daughter-in-law: Lena Esquivel; Sisters: Helen Flores and Annie Castillo; Grandchildren: Nicole, Jessica, Andrew, Daniel Jr., Philip, Michelle, Ruben, Mark, Pablo and Virginia; Great-grandchildren: James, Cameron, Jayden, Aaliyah, Vianney, Ruben Jr., D'Angelo and Joseph. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Nicholas Casanova Esquivel, "Nick", was a beloved Brother, Father and Grandfather who was the stronghold of strength for the family. During his 20 years of service in the United States Air Force, he served in Spain and Vietnam and when retired he served 20 years at Brooks AFB in San Antonio as a civil servant. Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 4:00pm, Rosary 7:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home. Funeral procession will depart Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:15am for a funeral mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020