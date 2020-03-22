Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
13715 Riggs Rd
Helotes, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
13715 Riggs Rd
Helotes, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
13715 Riggs Rd,
Helotes, TX
NICHOLAS EDWARD CASTOR

Nicholas Edward Castor, age 26, our beloved son, brother, and friend passed away suddenly on March 18, 2020 at home in San Antonio, Texas. Nick enjoyed online gaming, exercising, bike riding, football and spending time with his family, friends and his beloved dog, Skye. He was known for his diligent work ethic, enlightening smile, and great sense of humor.

He is survived by his parents, Edward and Beth Castor and sisters, Emily and Rebecca Castor. He will be sorely missed. Open visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 A.M, followed by a rosary service from 10:00-10:30 and funeral mass at 10:30. Services will occur Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 13715 Riggs Rd, Helotes, Texas, 78023.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020
