|
|
Nicholas Jason Moreno born July 4, 1976 was called to his heavenly Mansion to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 20, 2019.
He is now reunited with his loving grandmother Delia T. Rodriguez in Heaven. Nicholas is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving parents Demetrio and Santos "Sandy" Gutierrez. Nicholas will also be missed by his surviving siblings Charles Orlando Moreno and wife Gabby, Demetrio Christopher Gutierrez and wife Ally, Michael Ryan Gutierrez and wife Christa. He is also survived by his biological father Charles Moreno and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers. Nick was a VW enthusiast and loved working on his classic 1962 VW Beetle. He also enjoyed working on his 2006 Ford Ranger.
Visitation will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a service to recite at 7:00 p.m. at Castillo Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Friday January 3, 2020 for a burial at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019