Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Jason Moreno


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Jason Moreno Obituary

Nicholas Jason Moreno born July 4, 1976 was called to his heavenly Mansion to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 20, 2019.

He is now reunited with his loving grandmother Delia T. Rodriguez in Heaven. Nicholas is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving parents Demetrio and Santos "Sandy" Gutierrez. Nicholas will also be missed by his surviving siblings Charles Orlando Moreno and wife Gabby, Demetrio Christopher Gutierrez and wife Ally, Michael Ryan Gutierrez and wife Christa. He is also survived by his biological father Charles Moreno and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers. Nick was a VW enthusiast and loved working on his classic 1962 VW Beetle. He also enjoyed working on his 2006 Ford Ranger.

Visitation will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a service to recite at 7:00 p.m. at Castillo Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Friday January 3, 2020 for a burial at San Fernando Cemetery III.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -